UGASports - The Daily Recap: Injury updates after the first padded practice

Injury updates

Georgia suffered a pair of injuries at its first padded practice on Saturday.

Running back Kenny McIntosh injured his elbow and will be out for an indefinite amount of time. After UGASports.com broke the news, McIntosh posted a photo of himself in a sling on his Instagram account.

McIntosh is part of what is expected to be a deep stable of running backs in 2021. Last season he totaled 47 carries for 251 yards and a touchdown.

In addition, a defensive lineman suffered a knee injury at practice and his status is unknown at this time.

Starks previews decision

Four-star athlete Malaki Starks (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.) previewed his upcoming commitment, which will take place on his father’s birthday. His decision will come down between Alabama, Clemson and Georgia, although he said he’s actually narrowed his list two.

He did not reveal which team has been eliminated. He explained why Georgia has made it this far in the race.

"I really feel like I'm not just another athlete to them. It feels like family," Starks said. "It feels like they're nearing their goal of winning a natty (National Title), and just the way they play. They want me on both sides of the ball, also. They like me on offense and defense and as a returner, so that's the thing going for them.”

Film don’t lie

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins took a look at the outside zone concept and whether Georgia could benefit from borrowing this idea from other teams that successfully run it.

“Outside zone used to be much more of a simple concept than it is now,” Young wrote. “It was a running play with offensive blocking flowing a certain way to best get running backs off-tackle and in space, where they can pivot outside or dive inside. As you'll see in this series, everything comes with variations and options. It requires quarterbacks to have multifaceted skillsets and make quick, correct decisions. This feature focuses on how Alabama used outside zone in 2020. Part two will bring in ideas from the NFL.”

“The zone-based running game is the most prominent in college football, with inside zone the primary scheme used,” Rollins wrote. “Power 5 teams last year used inside zone, on average, 40 percent of the time, by far the most common arrangement. Outside zone, though, with slightly different line techniques, and a further outside attack point for the running back, was only used on 19.6 percent of running plays on average this past season. Let's examine how the Crimson Tide used the outside zone game to be explosive in the run game, while also setting up their deadly play-action game from the same concept.”

Baseball: Hits hard to come by in loss

Georgia only totaled only five hits in its series-finale 4-1 loss to Tennessee on Sunday. The Bulldogs dropped two of the three games against the Volunteers over the weekend.

Tennessee pitcher Blade Tidwell allowed only four of those hits in 7 ⅓ innings.

“He was just really good,” assistant coach Scott Daeley said. “Obviously, you would like to get a little more going, but when he’s got that velocity, working ahead in the count— you’ve got to give him a lot of credit.”

Daeley filled in for head coach Scott Stricklin this series as Stricklin tested positive for Covid-19.

Full contact