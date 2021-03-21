UGASports - Kenny McIntosh out indefinitely with an elbow injury

Kenny McIntosh out indefinitely with an elbow injury
UGASports first reported Saturday night that running back Kenny McIntosh suffered an elbow injury in spring practice. He out indefinitely.
Sunday morning, McIntosh posted the following photo to his Instagram story, confirming what multiple sources told UGASports.
The junior running back had 47 carries for 251 yards and a touchdown last season.
He is part of a backfield that returns every player from the 2020 season. He shares carries with Zamir White, James Cook, Kendall Milton, and Daijun Edwards.