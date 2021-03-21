UGASports - Rivals100 athlete Malaki Starks previews upcoming decision

Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia are the three finalists but it seems as if he has narrowed his list to two.

ALPHARETTA, Georgia - All eyes were on Rivals100 athlete Malaki Starks at the Under Armour event at Denmark High School on Sunday. Not only because of his freakish athletic ability, but also because the No. 76 nationally-rated prospect will announce his decision on Thursday, which is his fathers birthday.

“I'm excited. It's been a long journey and a long ride, but the day is coming up; it's pretty exciting," Starks said. "I was [nervous] at first, but not anymore. I feel very confident in the decision I'm going to make, so I'm not really nervous.”

Although the No. 5 nationally-rated athlete hasn't revealed his final two, he explains why the final three ultimately were trimmed to two.

“It was just the feeling of the school of where I would fit the best at," Starks said. "Where I felt like I could be me, and where I felt like it was family.”

The Jefferson High standout broke down what he liked about each of his final three schools, starting with the Crimson Tide, who like him as a safety and in the return game.

"Development," Starks said on Alabama. "They have a really good history of developing players, and I just feel like I could be another one of those great players that get developed.”

Clemson is the next school Starks chimed in on—a destination where he also has some family ties.

“Their culture. I feel like I fit their culture very well, and I feel like I fit the playing style. They also want me as a defensive back/returner-type person, so that's the thing for them," Starks said. “Jerome Williams is my uncle, and he played there, and some of his kids played there.”

Georgia is the final school among his finalists; his hometown lies in Bulldog country.

"I really feel like I'm not just another athlete to them. It feels like family," Starks said. "It feels like they're nearing their goal of winning a natty (National Title), and just the way they play. They want me on both sides of the ball, also. They like me on offense and defense and as a returner, so that's the thing going for them.”

With Athens right up the road from his house, will location play a factor in the final decision?

“Being close to home plays a big part in it, but at the same time, it does not. Everyone has to leave home eventually, and I understand that," Starks said. "Also, the schools aren't too far, so it's not going to be terrible if I choose one school over the other.”

Leaving the state of Georgia might or might not be the right decision for Starks on Thursday, but how will his community react if it's not the Bulldogs who are the final choice?

“That's not what they would like to hear, but at the end of the day, it's my decision, and I have to do what's best for me," Starks said. "Hopefully, if it's not Georgia, they can still rally behind me and give me the support they always have. But if not, I'd understand. I have a really good support system from my family, so if the community doesn't like my decision, then I always have my family, and that's what matters.”

Starks says he hasn't made his final decision, and will not notify other coaches before his announcement on Thursday, although it will be hard to tell the other schools he's not coming.

“They'll find out when everyone else finds out. I'm keeping it interesting," Starks said. "It's going to be hard, because they've been with me for almost two years now. I have a really good relationship with everybody. It's not going to be easy, but it's something I have to do, and I understand that.”

MORE ON STARKS: He says he'd still like to take official visits after his decision, but understands if the coaching staff doesn't want him to. When he commits, he's 100-percent committed to that school. Some possible destinations for official visits outside of his final three are Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Penn State.