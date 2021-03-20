UGASports - Film Don't Lie: Borrowing concepts — outside zone (part 1)

Dayne: Outside zone used to be much more of a simple concept than it is now. It was a running play with offensive blocking flowing a certain way to best get running backs off-tackle and in space, where they can pivot outside or dive inside. As you'll see in this series, everything comes with variations and options. It requires quarterbacks to have multifaceted skillsets and make quick, correct decisions. This feature focuses on how Alabama used outside zone in 2020. Part two will bring in ideas from the NFL.

Brent: The zone-based running game is the most prominent in college football, with inside zone the primary scheme used. Power 5 teams last year used inside zone, on average, 40 percent of the time, by far the most common arrangement. Outside zone, though, with slightly different line techniques, and a further outside attack point for the running back, was only used on 19.6 percent of running plays on average this past season. Let's examine how the Crimson Tide used the outside zone game to be explosive in the run game, while also setting up their deadly play-action game from the same concept.