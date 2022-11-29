Here is the Nov. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

injury update

So you're saying there's a chance?

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recently said receiver AD Mitchell, who has missed most of the season with an ankle injury, has continued to progress in his recovery.

“He’s better than he has been. He’s improved each week,” Smart said yesterday. “He was able to practice a little bit last week, and was able to do a little more this week in terms of warmups and in the game.”

It's unknown yet if Mitchell will be able to play significant snaps against LSU in the SEC Championship this weekend.

Smart did not offer much insight into defensive end Marvin Jones' ankle injury, although he noted that readers would probably like to know more.

“He's got an ankle injury. I don't know the severity until we practice, you know what I mean?” Smart said. “I don't know. I know that's all everybody in here wants to talk about is injuries, but for some reason, you guys are more obsessed with that than the players that are playing.”

Working on red zone issues

In the past two games, Georgia has only converted four of its 10 trips inside the 20-yard line into touchdowns. With the SEC Championship approaching this week, this is a number that the Bulldogs hope to turn around.

Smart wanted to credit both Kentucky and Georgia Tech for making it difficult to score touchdowns in the red zone the past two weeks.

"I would say the opponent you play has a lot to do with your red zone, the execution of your offense in terms of ability to execute and do things right at critical times—millions of things," Smart said. "You can't even go into the factors that factor into red zone. It's not one thing."

