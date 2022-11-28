Early games provided an opportunity for early scouting

One of the benefits of Georgia and Georgia Tech kicking off at noon is that it gave the Bulldogs an opportunity to get back and get a jump on scouting LSU, which played at Texas A&M Saturday. Bulldog safety Christopher Smith was one such player who was glued to his seat at home. “I definitely watched the game. Texas A&M was able to come out on top. LSU had a great game as well; both are very talented teams,” Smith said. “But yeah, since we had an early game, I was able to watch that game.” So, what did he learn? Although Smith did not give away any details, there were some takeaways. “I definitely looked at it and tried to figure out some tendencies,” Smith said. “So, it was great to get back home and get a jump on the scouting.” Naturally, Smith kept a close eye on Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels. “Obviously he is a very talented quarterback. He knows how to use his feet very well and makes very good decisions,” Smith said. “It’s definitely something that we're going to have to be able to game plan for. When you are dealing with the kind of quarterback he is, he’s got a lot of athleticism, and you know whenever a quarterback has that athleticism it brings that extra element to an offense that you have to prepare for.”

Injury updates and more on Arik Gilbert

Kirby Smart was not asked about wide receiver AD Mitchell’s status Monday after addressing the question Sunday evening. “He’s better than he has been. He’s improved each week,” Smart said yesterday. “He was able to practice a little bit last week, and was able to do a little more this week in terms of warmups and in the game.” …In other injury news, Smart said wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette is expected back after suffering a recent groin injury. …Smart was also asked about the status of Marvin Jones Jr’s ankle. “He's got an ankle injury. I don't know the severity until we practice, you know what I mean?” Smart said. “I don't know. I know that's all everybody in here wants to talk about is injuries, but for some reason, you guys are more obsessed with that than the players that are playing.” Smart would acknowledge that he understands readers want to know but declined any further comment. …Smart was also asked about tight end Arik Gilbert, who did not dress out for the game against Georgia Tech. “Again, we're trying to help him be the best person he can on and off the field, and that's decisions we make each and every week,” Smart said.

Monken one of five finalists for Broyles Award

Bulldog offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken has been named one of five finalists for the Broyles Award, according to an announcement from the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation. The four other finalists for the Broyles Award, which is presented to college football’s assistant coach of the year, are Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley, and Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh.

LSU's BJ Ojulari hearing it from big brother Azeez

LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari said he and former Georgia and current New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari have been engaging in a little family smack talk ahead of Saturday’s game. “Yeah, we've been talking, ever since we found out that we were going to be the SEC West champions,” BJ Ojulari said. “He's been just giving a little banter here and there since he went to Georgia. But he's all positive. He wants to see me succeed. But I know he's going to be rooting for Georgia.” A graduate of Marietta High, the younger Ojulari said Georgia and his brother did all they could do to try and get him to Athens. “Georgia did a great job recruiting me at the time. Coach (Dan) Lanning is a great outside linebacker coach and D coordinator, as well as the coach of my brother. My brother did a good job as well recruiting me to Georgia,” he said. “I just wanted to follow my own destiny, build a name for myself somewhere else. My brother tried hard to get me to Georgia. I was very close, as well. But my heart said differently. In the end I think I made the right decision for myself.”

More from Kirby Smart