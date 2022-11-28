Much like the 27th out of a baseball game, the last 20 yards can be the most difficult to get in football.

The space between the 20-yard line and the end zone has its own name—the red zone—for a reason. Games are won and lost there, with good teams separated from great ones by how often they punch it over the goal line.

Georgia has been a great team this year by most accounts. But the red-zone offense has had its fair share of ups and downs. That's something the Bulldogs are hoping to fix heading into the most vital portion of the schedule.

"I feel like we have a great gameplan in," receiver Ladd McConkey said. "We’ve just got to go out and do it."

For the season, Georgia has scored 43 touchdowns in 66 trips inside the 20. That touchdown percentage of just over 65 percent ranks 48th in the country.

But there have been ebbs and flows to the red zone effectiveness.

Georgia went 5-for-11 in touchdowns against Kent State and Missouri. The next three weeks saw the Bulldogs score 14 touchdowns in 16 red-zone trips against Auburn, Vanderbilt, and Florida.

Now the troubles have seemingly returned. In the last two games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech, Georgia is 4-for-10 in scoring touchdowns inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

"I would say the opponent you play has a lot to do with your red zone, the execution of your offense in terms of ability to execute and do things right at critical times—millions of things," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "You can't even go into the factors that factor into red zone. It's not one thing."

Smart did note three factors that can equate to red-zone success. The offensive line has to be able to move people. The skill players need to make plays, and the entire offense needs to avoid making critical errors.

The moving people aspect has been making progress in recent weeks. Georgia's offensive line has done a better job in the running game of late, crossing the 200-yard mark in three of the last five contests.

"At the beginning of the season, we really weren’t running the ball how we wanted to," offensive tackle Warren McClendon said. "Toward the end of the season, we looked at ourselves and challenged ourselves: we’ve got to step up and we’ve got to start running the ball how a Georgia offensive line—how we—run the ball."

That last part, the mistakes, seems to be what's ailing the Bulldogs. While turnovers haven't necessarily been the problem, little lapses in execution or penalties have been killers.

"Whether it’s not running the best route, whether it’s not blocking it right, whether it’s not making the right read, there’s a bunch of little things that go into it," McConkey said. "That’s what we’ll work on every single day."

Georgia has the SEC Championship Game with LSU this weekend. Beyond that looms a likely College Football Playoff berth and a potential shot at a national title. In close games like those figure to be, getting seven points instead of three in the red zone will be vital.

While it hasn't been the most efficient season of red-zone offense in recent history, the Bulldogs know the potential is still right there.

"At times, you’re like, gosh, we’re right there, we can score," McConkey said. "But then again it’s like, we just put this drive together, we just moved the ball down the field. What’s stopping us?"