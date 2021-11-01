The Daily Recap: In defense of Stetson Bennett

Here is the Nov. 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

In defense of Bennett

Following Saturday’s 34-7 win over Florida, linebacker Nolan Smith went out of his way to defend quarterback Stetson Bennett. Smith said he was disappointed with what has been written and said in recent weeks about Bennett, who he said does a great job leading the UGA offense.

"I want to say something about my quarterback—Stetson Bennett, 'The Mailman,'” Smith said. “Y’all call him the weak point in our offense. I read all y’alls stuff; I know I’m not supposed to, but one thing about Stetson, he works; he’s not worried about nobody. He’s a blue-collar guy.”

Against Florida, Bennett completed 10 of 19 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. It wasn’t Bennett’s best performance but it was enough in a game otherwise dominated by Georgia’s defense.

Smith said that he has a ton of faith in Bennett to lead the offense each and every week.

“When you talk about trusting a guy, I trust him, because he goes out and works, and always puts his best foot forward every day,” Smith said. “Even though it may not look pretty to y’all, he gets the job done.”

Was it elite?

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked if Georgia’s defensive performance against Florida was elite or not.

Smart did not think it measured up as an elite outing.

​​"No. Absolutely not, because we gave up 194 passing yards, 161 rushing yards. That's not elite,” Smart said. “That's not our standard. Now, if you want to say turnovers, if you want to categorize turnovers as elite, yes, that was elite. We're trying to play total defense. So we helped ourselves in the turnover category, and we went backwards with the rush, pass, all those statistics. But at the end of the day, did they get in your end zone? When you hold a team under 13 points, I think that's elite, but there was not a total elite standard defense."

Not at its best, yet dominant

Among Brent Rollins’ post-game thoughts was that despite the fact Georgia didn’t play its best football, it still recorded a 27-point victory over a hated rival.

“How good are you when you're not at your best? Well, three turnovers, untimely penalties, and pass protection issues had Georgia looking sloppy for much of this game,” Rollin wrote. “In spite of that, the defense played to its normal standard, and the offense took advantage during a five-play stretch that changed the entire complexion of the game with the Nolan Smith strip of Anthony Richardson, the James Cook touchdown run, the Smith interception, and then the perfect throw and catch touchdown from Stetson Bennett to Kearis Jackson. Seven plays later, Nakobe Dean put the nail in the coffin with his pick-six. Florida wasn't able to take advantage of the opportunities it was given, and the Bulldogs still cruised to the 27-point win. Not too bad on a day when you weren't as sharp as you've been and can be.”

