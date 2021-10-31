Opinion: This may be the ‘good ole days’ of Georgia. Embrace them.

"I wish there was a way to know you were in the good old days before you actually left them."

“Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself…”

Literature and pop culture are packed with wisdom about enjoying today because tomorrow is a mystery.

As Georgia is 8-0, ranked in the top spot, convincingly beat its biggest rival, and clinched the division, many fans would be well served to pause rather than project.

Look at the neighboring Atlanta Braves. Before they could get over the proverbial hump that is the superpower Dodgers, the Braves had to win the National League East. Players on the Braves' storybook team have said it was the dog days of July and August that bound them together for September and October.

That is what is happening for Georgia right now.

If Georgia makes it to that Mecca, it will have happened because of the Tuesday workouts, flights to Jacksonville and Knoxville, and the random Thursday nights with players hanging out at apartments and restaurants. Georgia players, according to Kirby Smart, have prioritized team connection during their downtime.

Georgia players focused on Jacksonville each day over the last two weeks and enjoyed both the work and celebration that came with it

Fans should do the same. Many are. Too many aren’t.

How is it that a segment of the fanbase can’t embrace a 34-7 win over Florida because of impending fear of Alabama and Ohio State, neither of which is certain to be an opponent anyway?