Opinion: This may be the ‘good ole days’ of Georgia. Embrace them.
Literature and pop culture are packed with wisdom about enjoying today because tomorrow is a mystery.
As Georgia is 8-0, ranked in the top spot, convincingly beat its biggest rival, and clinched the division, many fans would be well served to pause rather than project.
Look at the neighboring Atlanta Braves. Before they could get over the proverbial hump that is the superpower Dodgers, the Braves had to win the National League East. Players on the Braves' storybook team have said it was the dog days of July and August that bound them together for September and October.
That is what is happening for Georgia right now.
If Georgia makes it to that Mecca, it will have happened because of the Tuesday workouts, flights to Jacksonville and Knoxville, and the random Thursday nights with players hanging out at apartments and restaurants. Georgia players, according to Kirby Smart, have prioritized team connection during their downtime.
Georgia players focused on Jacksonville each day over the last two weeks and enjoyed both the work and celebration that came with it
Fans should do the same. Many are. Too many aren’t.
How is it that a segment of the fanbase can’t embrace a 34-7 win over Florida because of impending fear of Alabama and Ohio State, neither of which is certain to be an opponent anyway?
More troubling, how is it that a group of people who have endured so much more than a title drought fail to embrace the same interpersonal connections the coach cites as the team's secret sauce?
This week was gutting.
Jovita Moore from WSB, a kind woman and universally respected journalist, died at 53 years old, just seven months after being diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer.
Two days ago, Michael Johnson, the son of UGA alumnus Ernie Johnson Jr., died at the age of 33. He had Duchenne muscular dystrophy and was adopted from Romania by the Johnson family in 1991.
I met Michael Johnson one day when Ernie spoke with students at Grady College at UGA. His zeal had a profound impact on me.
These are just a couple of the forward-facing people who represent a state that needs some good news and fun experiences.
From Chattsworth to Valdosta, Columbus to Augusta, Toccoa to Thomasville, and everywhere in between, there are people who need something fun and positive to latch onto. The Braves are doing their part. The Bulldogs are, too.
Does it end in a trophy and embroidered hats that cost too much? I don’t know.
What I do know is that these people, this team, and these coaches will scatter by mid-January. Their connection will be severed. It won’t ever be exactly like this again.
If you choose to allow this team to represent part of who you are, don’t waste this journey. The destination won’t be as marvelous if you do.
Georgia folks have a decision to make over the next ten weeks.
Are you going to enjoy the ride? Or are you going to regretfully wish you had?