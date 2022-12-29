The Daily Recap: 'If they don't win, they're going to get fired'
Here is the Dec. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Bennett recalls his journey
Everyone knows Stetson Bennett's journey from walk-on to starter.
On Wednesday, however, Bennett was even more introspective than before on just how felt when he returned to Georgia and was purposefully buried on the depth chart. He explained what it was like for the UGA coaches not to give him a realistic shot at the starting job.
“They tried a lot. But I didn’t let it bother me. I did realize after 2020, and I hated them, and I was like screw you guys, blah, blah, blah. But after that, maybe it was after I started playing in 2021 and after UAB, I was like, you know, they are going to play the best player,” Bennett said. “They’re going to play the best player. Their job is to win; if they don’t win, they’re going to get fired. They’re making a lot of money right now, and they don’t want to get fired.
"So, I was like, let’s play. After that, I’m like, as long as [it's] the best player, they’re going to play me, right? It wasn’t like opinions or feelings; all I had to do was be the best player, and I was going to play.”
Bennett spoke about a number of topics in what's a must-read story. He concluded touching on whether he could have had this kind of success at any other university.
“Could I have done this anywhere? I don't know. That's what was so cool about winning a national championship. Yes, it was a goal, and it was our teammates, and it was amazing,” Bennett said. “But for me personally, two weeks after I'm sitting in a math class, and I'm like, 'Oh, so it doesn't change. It's life. It keeps going on.'
"I was so grateful to realize that then, instead of working at a job for 40 years to reach that goal, and reaching that goal when I'm 63 and being like 'Crap.' Yeah, you're going to have to work, but it's not about the championships or the gravy at the end of the journey. It's about the journey. That's why you have to pick something you love, because then you can get through the day-to-day and work hard and chase excellence, and be proud of it. Otherwise, it's hard.”
Responding to Ohio State's comments
Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer said that his team has "advantages across the board on both sides of the ball." Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken was asked for his thoughts on what they said.
“Well, I mean, they should have confidence. They have a good football team. I'm not going to sit here and say that we think in terms of this X, Y, and Z,” Monken said. “We have advantages. We have a good football team. Our tape proves that. Their tape proves it. So, at the end of the day, we got good football players. They got good football players. At this point, it's going to come down to execution.”
Live from the Benz
It's getting close
