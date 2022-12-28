Monken brushes off Buckeye comments

ATLANTA – Although it’s been obvious Ohio State does not mind playing the underdog role for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia, the Buckeyes aren’t hurting for confidence, either. Granted, there’s no reason that they should. Ohio State’s only loss was in the regular-season finale to Michigan, and the Buckeyes boast the second-ranked offense in the country. “I think it just comes down to all of us just doing our job. And if we do that, we have a really good chance,” linebacker Tommy Eichenberg said. Defensive end Jack Sawyer concurred. “Yeah. I agree with Tommy,” Sawyer said. “I think we got advantages across the board on both sides of the ball, and we just gotta go out there and execute.” Although some might consider this “bulletin board” material, Bulldog offensive coordinator Todd Monken disagreed. “Well, I mean, they should have confidence. They have a good football team. I'm not going to sit here and say that we think in terms of this X, Y, and Z,” Monken said. “We have advantages. We have a good football team. Our tape proves that. Their tape proves it. So, at the end of the day, we got good football players. They got good football players. At this point, it's going to come down to execution.”

Injury update

There was no sign of wide receiver Ladd McConkey (knee) or right tackle Warren McClendon (knee) during Wednesday’s 15-minute viewing session of practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Sources tell UGASports that both players are here, however, and McConkey did practice with the team on Tuesday. Marvin Jones Jr. (ankle) who was injured in the season-finale against Georgia Tech and missed the SEC Championship, practiced on Wednesday without any apparent issues.

Extra time paying dividends for Mitchell

Monken admitted AD Mitchell’s high-ankle sprain lasted longer than many had hoped, but now that Mitchell is healthier, Monken hopes that translates into big plays on Saturday. “It's been a process. Frustration for him, probably, as much as anything. You know, he’s trying to come back and then he couldn’t come back,” Monken said. “He reinjures himself and then his thumb as well. He’s had a couple of things. And then to come back, he’s a young player still developing. So, he’s had a good week. He’s had a good month of trying to get himself back and we’ll see what we’ve got come Saturday." Mitchell played 15 snaps in Georgia’s SEC Championship win over LSU, including one where he threw a two-point conversation pass to Darnell Washington to account for the final 50-30 score. During Wednesday’s 15-minute viewing session for the media, Mitchell took part in conditioning runs and appeared unlimited.

Monken happy to have Bobo around

Whoever said too many cooks in the kitchen can spoil the soup apparently wasn’t talking about Monken. Especially as it pertains to having former Bulldog offensive coordinator Mike Bobo around as an analyst. “It’s interesting because when Kirby came to me he talked about Mike Bobo joining the staff, which I knew he was going to join the staff whether I agreed to it or not,” Monken joked. “It didn’t matter. So, he made it seem like it was my choice, but it really wasn’t. At the end of the day, it’s been awesome. It’s been awesome.” Another analyst, Buster Faulkner, recently became the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech but is still helping the Bulldogs throughout their stay in the playoffs. “When you’re playing good teams and you’re playing in the league we’re at, all you’re trying to do is find small percentages, just like in the NFL, where can we gain one percent here or there, where can we be better in terms of our gameplan by one percent? Monken said. “Can we prepare ourselves a certain way, the people we surround ourselves with, can we prepare our bodies better? Because just trying to gain little advantages here or there, and to have guys like that that check their ego and have to put up with my ass every day, and the way I am, and to add an extreme amount of value to our staff, I’m fired up that Mike’s here and I hope he’s here for an extreme amount of time.”

Bowers, Jones have a funny exchange