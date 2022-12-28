The numbers for Georgia's offensive line look very impressive over the last six games.

The Bulldogs have amassed 219 rushing yards per game over those contests. Just as importantly, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett hasn't been sacked over that span.

That unit had its ups and downs earlier in the season. Now on the precipice of the College Football Playoff, the Bulldog offensive line is playing its best football of the year.

Depending on who you ask, you'll get a different theory for the improvement.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken pointed out that many of this year's stalwarts - Tate Ratledge, Xavier Truss, Devin Willock, Amarius Mims - didn't have a ton of football under their belt at the start of the season. More experience throughout the year has allowed them to get better.

"You've got to have good players. If you have good players that work their butts off every day, have elite attention to detail, they're going to continue to get better," Monken said. "I think if you've got the right guys that have talent that are elite in terms of attention to detail and try to play physical every week, they're going to continue to improve."

Depth is always crucial up front, but especially so with so much relative inexperience. That's where first-year offensive line coach Stacy Searels comes in.

Center Sedrick Van Pran credited Searels with keeping multiple players ready to go every week.

"He's really done a great job of preparing more than five guys," Van Pran said. "He's done a tremendous job of getting guys like Amarius, Jared Wilson. I know I'm forgetting some guys. But honestly all those guys, he's done a tremendous job of making sure we can put a lot of guys in and still have very similar production."

That preparation starts in practice. During the week, the Bulldogs go against one of the best defenses in the country.

That helps the unit develop every day, according to offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

"Just being able to play as a unit and not as individuals," Jones said. "We really look at that more so of just trying to play like thinking about something else, you know. We really want to be a unit and play for one. So I believe that's what it is."

No matter the reason, Georgia's offensive line is a group that has made some of the biggest strides from the beginning of the season. The toughest tests lie ahead, with Ohio State on Saturday night and then a potential matchup with either Michigan or TCU beyond that.

Performances like the ones from the last six games will go a long way in aiding the team's quest for another national title.