Todd Monken's resume is impressive.

His 30-year-plus coaching career has taken him from college football to the NFL and back, from Grand Valley State to Notre Dame, LSU, and now Georgia. Monken's bank of knowledge is as vast as the sea of red that fills Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoons.

In just his third year in Athens, Monken has changed how many of his charges see the game.

"I feel like before (Monken) got here, I didn't really understand football," quarterback Stetson Bennett said. "Maybe I'm a slow learner, but finally it did start clicking whenever he would tell me the same thing for the 20th time and look at me like ... why do you not do what I just tell you to do? I'm your coach. And so just repetitive, just doing that. I think honestly, the most important thing that he's done is just stay consistent."

Georgia's offenses have improved under Monken every year. The Bulldogs averaged 32.3 points per game in 2020, 38.6 points per game in 2021, and 39.2 points this season.

Monken's serious attitude toward the game shows up in every practice and meeting. Sometimes that can make him "not very patient", in Bennett's words, but it pays off on the field.

"He knows things that I don't ever think of," running back Kenny McIntosh said. 'So just being able to pick his brain, even if it's running a route, picking up a block, footwork, anything. He just gives us little tricks and stuff like that we can carry on for the next level, because he's been there, and that's somewhere we want to go."

The wisdom reaches every position. For McIntosh, it's routes and blitz pickups. For tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Broderick Jones, Monken has helped them improve at recognizing what a defense is trying to do pre and post-snap. That doesn't even count how Monken advises the receivers, a group he's familiar with given his multiple stops as a receivers coach.

"With everything that he knows, it's hard just not to listen to what he has to say sometimes because he knows so much. He's been there. He's done that, at the next level. We're all trying to get to the next level," Jones said. "He doesn't just single out one position like quarterbacks. He watches the wide receivers. He watches the tight ends. He watches the O-line. It's just great just being able to get that coaching."

For his part, Monken downplayed his role in the development of Bennett and the other Bulldogs. He credited them for their hard work and their own football IQ.

But there's no question Monken has helped take Georgia's offense to another level the past three seasons. If the Bulldogs claim a second consecutive national title in a couple of weeks, the far-traveled offensive coordinator will be a big reason why.