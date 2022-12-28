ATLANTA – Stetson Bennett’s sit-down interview with reporters Wednesday wasn’t your typical session with mundane questions followed by cliché responses.

No, this one was very different.

Instead, Bennett answered thoughtfully and introspectively as he took the assembled scribes on a journey nobody expected. With the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State a mere three days away, it wasn't the usual thing.

Although the topics varied, Bennett responded to questions he has never truly answered before until Wednesday. He shared his candid opinion of Georgia coaches who initially tried everything they could to keep him from winning the starting job.

“They tried a lot. But I didn’t let it bother me. I did realize after 2020, and I hated them, and I was like screw you guys, blah, blah, blah. But after that, maybe it was after I started playing in 2021 and after UAB, I was like, you know, they are going to play the best player,” Bennett said. “They’re going to play the best player. Their job is to win; if they don’t win, they’re going to get fired. They’re making a lot of money right now, and they don’t want to get fired.

"So, I was like, let’s play. After that, I’m like, as long as [it's] the best player, they’re going to play me, right? It wasn’t like opinions or feelings; all I had to do was be the best player, and I was going to play.”

Bennett’s journey has been one of college football’s best stories in recent memory.

Georgia’s “Rudy” has accomplished feats the Notre Dame version could only dream of doing. Former walk-on grows up a huge Georgia fan, spends a year at junior college, comes back on scholarship; goes from being the third-team quarterback in 2021 to leading the Bulldogs to their first national championship in 41 years.

One year later, he has his team two wins away from making it back-to-back.

Dealing with doubters has been a constant.

Too short, some say. He doesn’t have enough arm strength, others suggest. He’s a former two-star, others proclaim.

Yes, Bennett has heard it all.

“I’m a small-town kid from south Georgia. I’ve played football all my life. It’s the same game I’ve played since I was 9 years old. I don’t know. But somehow, I can separate myself. When you say starting quarterback at the University of Georgia, I’m up at the Heisman Trophy ceremony, I’m like ‘Oh.’

"It almost doesn’t seem (real), but yeah, it’s tough. I see stuff on Twitter, but it’s almost like they’re not talking about me; they’re talking about the quarterback at Georgia."

Bennett continued.

"I’m just Stet Bennett from Blackshear, right? Then I can go on the field and play. A lot of stuff doesn’t matter. A lot of people pay attention to things that don’t matter. People can play like that, but I can’t.

"It’s hard for me to play against these athletes that play on the field if I’m thinking about something that doesn’t matter. I want to be the guy that grew up in Blackshear; I want to be that guy, all the gravy and everything else—my job is to play football.”

Bennett talked about the UAB game in 2021 being the game where he finally felt he belonged.

In that game, Bennett started in place of the injured JT Daniels, completing 11 of 12 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns.

"The biggest thing about UAB, first of all, it gave me some nuts. I threw like 11 plays, threw like five touchdowns—I never had a game like that in my life,” Bennett said. “But it wasn’t the stat line or anything like that. I kind of figured that was an outlier, but the biggest thing was when I went back and watched the tape, I could see my motion. Yeah, that was what I was working on. That’s what I wanted to do, and it showed up. That’s how it was built. It wasn’t like we beat UAB by a million. But if that’s right, then yeah, I can play.”

Bennett would expound on that question later in the interview.

When asked when he finally felt he could be a successful quarterback in the SEC, Bennett said the results would ultimately speak for themselves.

“I’d always make these throws like one or two and I'd be like 'Man, there's no way that's not good.' I keep hearing people tell me that I'm not good, but that looked good, and I'd look at it and be, 'Am I dumb?' I didn't think so,” Bennett said. “If I can do it once, I can do it all the time. It's just a motion. I don't want to sound like a nerd or smarter than I am, but gravity works, physics works, and blah, blah, blah. If I can do it once and figure how to do it multiple times, I might be good.”