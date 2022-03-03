The Daily Recap: 'I could be that George Pickens of their offense'

Here is the Mach 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

The next Pickens?

Georgia receivers coach Bryan McClendon has been doing his part to ensure class of 2024 athlete KJ Bolden (Buford/Buford, Ga.) knows how much this coaching staff wants him. Bolden has been happy with the attention and also mentioned how he thinks he would fit in the Georgia offense if he decided to commit.

"I feel like I could be that George Pickens of their offense," Bolden said. "I come with a lot of speed, explosiveness, I catch it at the high point. They use their receivers in a unique way. They don’t throw it a lot, but they throw it enough to where their receivers get good stats and stuff like that. I feel like I could fit perfectly."

Speaking of Pickens…

At the NFL scouting combine, Pickens said he wants to run a 40-yard dash time in the 4.3- and 4.4-second range. That may come across as a surprise considering Pickens is 2015 pounds and not even a full year removed from a torn ACL.

“A lot of people don’t think I’m fast. I’m going to show them I’m fast,” Pickens said. “I’m going to show them I’m really the same guy they see on film.”

Pickens also gave his take on a topic that became touchy among the Georgia faithful over the past season. He offered his take on quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels, who is transferring from the Bulldogs, and what they both brought to the offense.

“Stetson is run first. He’s got the legs under him to run, so that gives him the option to run,” Pickens said. “JT has touch, and his throwing ability has really excelled over the years. They’re both great quarterbacks. It’s just one fits one scheme, and one fits another scheme.”