Sammy Brown wasted no time getting back to Athens once the dead period ended on March 1.

The 2024 four-star made the short trip to campus from Jefferson on Tuesday morning. He watched the Bulldogs take part in offseason workouts.

It's a little different than the recruiting atmosphere he's been in before. But Brown left impressed nonetheless.

"That's the real deal right there," Brown said. "No BS about recruiting or anything. And they got after it for sure."