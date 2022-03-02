Exit Interview: George Pickens

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Georgia receiver George Pickens has set a number of goals for himself at this week’s NFL Combine.

There’s a couple of specific items he intends to show. One probably will not come as a surprise.

“Yeah, that I’m very healthy right now,” Pickens told reporters, including UGASports Wednesday. “With me coming back for the last four games, trusting and really preparing, it’s no longer a problem.”

Pickens, who has never been shy about his abilities, says he came to Indianapolis with a "first-round mentality."

He said he’s already met with Kansas City, New York (Jets), Jacksonville, San Francisco, Green Bay, and Pittsburgh, with more interviews with more teams to come.

His message: “I bring a few attributes to the game that a few athletes don’t have—size, speed,” Pickens said. “They (teams) just really want to know how you're going to develop in their system.”

He’s also ready to show teams he’s a lot faster than some teams may think.

“A lot of people don’t think I’m fast. I’m going to show them I’m fast,” Pickens said. “I’m going to show them I’m really the same guy they see on film.”

Pickens is approaching his turn at the 40-yard dash with some specific numbers in mind. His goal is to a run a 4.3, or 4.4 which, for a receiver who weighs 215 pounds, would no doubt catch the eyes of just about every NFL team.

“People just don’t really know,” Pickens said. “They hear me say that and say, ‘Whoa!'"

Pickens spent much of his 15 minutes with reporters reminiscing about his three years in Athens.

Several subjects were discussed.

Among them, Pickens’ decision regarding whether or not to turn pro, despite playing in just four games after tearing his ACL almost a year ago.

According to Pickens, coming back was never a consideration.

“I decided to come out because if I stay, the same thing could happen again,” he said. “I did not want to risk that.”

Pickens made something else perfectly clear.

“I came back the Georgia Tech game, but the SEC Championship was really when I was 100 percent,” Pickens said, admitting the months he spent rehabbing were the toughest ones of his life.

“It was most definitely hard; it was most definitely challenging not to be on the field. You want to be out there with the guys,” Pickens said. “They were winning games without me, but it was most definitely hard.”

Making it back to play with the Bulldogs was always the plan.

“As soon as I got hurt, I knew I was going to have a strict routine that I was going to follow, abide by, and try to get back as soon as I could,” Pickens said. “That was the initial plan in my head, anyway, to come back.”

Pickens also addressed his role in the Bulldog offense, and whether Georgia’s offense changed when Stetson Bennett took over for JT Daniels.

“Stetson is run first. He’s got the legs under him to run, so that gives him the option to run,” Pickens said. “JT has touch, and his throwing ability has really excelled over the years. They’re both great quarterbacks. It’s just one fits one scheme, and one fits another scheme.”

But do not get Pickens wrong. He’s very grateful to have been able to work in a pro-style offense, a fact he feels has him even more ready for the NFL than he ordinarily might be.

“Yeah, we run a pro-style offense. We all want to go to the pros, and that helps a lot,” Pickens said. “(Offensive coordinator Todd Monken), he was formerly with the Browns. He coached Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham; their offense was the exact same offense as ours—a pro-style offense.”

Pickens, who patterns his game after Davante Adams, feels he not only has the mindset, but the work ethic to become a top receiver in the NFL.

“I’m a hard worker. I’m hard on myself,” Pickens said. “You can’t lie to yourself. Those are the reasons I think I came back faster than maybe even I thought I would.”

Pickens believes he’s a receiver who can play anywhere on the field.

No matter if it’s X, Y, or slot, Pickens feels he’s a Day 1 contributor.

“I’m not just a guy who can run a post,” he said. “My ball skills, I can catch balls over the middle, I can run good routes. I’m really good at drawing penalties on DBs.”

Blocking is another area he takes great pride in. Pickens noted that in football you are either delivering a blow or taking one and if he had his preference, he'd rather deliver a hit.

“I’ve always been physical,” he said. “Blocking is, for sure, one of the things I pride myself on.”

Confidence will not be an issue. At Georgia, Pickens had the reputation for being one of the Bulldogs’ chattier players. That apparently will not change once he’s in the NFL.

“I’m definitely chatty. I like talking trash, kind of like Richard Sherman did,” Pickens said. “He talked a lot, but he also backed it up.”

Per Pickens, that aspect of his personality just goes back to the confidence he’s always had.

“When I first got to Georgia, I was not seeing anybody, any wide receiver, any DB, who was going to be my competition. I’m my own competition,” he said. “That’s the mentality I’ve always had, and the mentality I’ll always keep.”