Bryan McClendon hire stands out for 4-star ATH KJ Bolden
Georgia's new receivers coach has caught the attention of four-star 2024 prospect KJ Bolden.
His ties to Bryan McClendon run deep. They grew up in the same area, even playing on the same youth football team. McClendon visited Bolden's high school during his brief stint as the receivers coach at Miami.
Now McClendon is at Georgia, trying to keep one of Georgia's best 2024 prospects in the state.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news