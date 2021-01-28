UGASports - The Daily Recap: How is Jahmile Addae as a recruiter?

Here is the Jan. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Addae as a recruiter

Jake Reuse spoke with WVSports.com’s Keenan Cummings, who offered some insight on what Georgia is getting with new defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae. Included were Cummings’ thoughts on how Addae is on the recruiting trail.

“I think he's a guy who knows how to connect with kids,” Cummings said. “He knows how to recruit. West Virginia put him into new areas and had him out in the DMV (Washington, D.C. metro area) doing some stuff, and he was able to lure in his couple of players. He was able to get a four-star cornerback (David Okoli) last year. He really hadn't had a ton of experience there to my knowledge, but he was starting to build inroads. He's from Florida, so he obviously has ties there.

“A kid retweeted me when I put out my little report earlier, and you could tell he was a little surprised by the move. He really connects with kids. It's easy to say that in today's world, but he really does. He takes it personally and gets to know kids, gets another family. Perfect example of this is, he's been talking to a kid that West Virginia just offered from Georgia probably for the better part of a year, just getting to know him. He's good player and has, like, 30-some offers.

“It's not like he was holding up for no reason, but Addae got to know him before he offered him. The kid told me that, ‘I love that approach. I got to know him. I really respect him. I know his direction. It's not like he just threw out an offer to get my attention.’ That gives you some insight into how he likes to handle things and gets to know people.”

Smart’s statement on Addae

Following the finalization of Addae’s contract with Georgia, the program announced his hire, which came over a day after UGASports.com reported that it was trending in this direction.

Head coach Kirby Smart offered a statement on what he expects Addae to bring the football team.

"We are excited to add Jahmile to our staff and to welcome he and his family to Athens," Smart said. “Having been an all-conference safety himself while playing for West Virginia, we feel like Jahmile will boost our team both as a former player who understood the game as well as with his knowledge from coaching at a high level over the last decade."

Addae’s hire a strong one

Anthony Dasher wrote that Addae’s hiring is a good one from the standpoint that he’s a strong recruiter who has ties to the state of Florida. In addition, he has a strong pedigree as a coach.

With Georgia needing to replace six contributors in its secondary, Addae will be asked to coach up a lot of new starters and rotational players.

“Addae’s task at hand is to build the group toward a competitive unit just as quickly as he can,” Dasher wrote. “It doesn't hurt that Smart will also be stalking the secondary to oversee their development this spring.

“If Addae can repeat the success he had at West Virginia, then Smart will have made another good hire.”

Senior Bowl notes

Malik Herring became the third UGA player to be sidelined due to injury at the Senior Bowl this week. As Dasher reported, Herring appeared to tweak his right quadricep during Wednesday’s practice. Linebacker Monty Rice has not practiced yet due to undisclosed reasons and offensive lineman Ben Cleveland injured his left ankle on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, tight end Tre’ McKitty put in another impressive practice, highlighted by a one-handed grab from Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.