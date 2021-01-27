The Dashboard: Addae looks to be a strong hire
Well, we did suggest Georgia’s new secondary coach wouldn't likely come from a "hot board" list. Then, the word broke that Charlton Warren was taking over as the defensive coordinator at Indiana.It...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news