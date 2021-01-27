Georgia made the hiring of new defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae official on Wednesday, a move we first reported at UGASports.com on Tuesday.

While he's a newcomer to Athens, he's quite a familiar face to those in Morgantown. Addae played his collegiate career with the Mountaineers of West Virginia and served as secondary coach for two seasons there.

For insight on what the Bulldogs are getting, we went to someone who knows the WVU program inside and out: Rivals.com's Keenan Cummings, publisher of WVSports.com.