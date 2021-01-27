UGASports - Wednesday Senior Bowl notes

MOBILE, Ala. – During Wednesday’s Senior Bowl practice, injuries were again the story, from the Georgia perspective.

Unfortunately, there was another name to add to the list. Defensive end Malik Herring appeared to tweak his right quad midway through the session and was unable to complete it.

He becomes the second Bulldog injured in as many days. Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland tweaked his left ankle in practice on Tuesday. He didn't take part in Wednesday’s practice.

The two join linebacker Monty Rice, who's attending Senior Bowl week but has not taken part in either of the first two practices. He doesn't appear ready to play in Saturday’s game (2:30 p.m., NFL Network).

Rice, who was hampered much of the year with a nagging foot injury, has met with teams during the week-long event.