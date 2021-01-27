UGASports - Wednesday Senior Bowl notes

Wednesday Senior Bowl notes
MOBILE, Ala. – During Wednesday’s Senior Bowl practice, injuries were again the story, from the Georgia perspective.
Unfortunately, there was another name to add to the list. Defensive end Malik Herring appeared to tweak his right quad midway through the session and was unable to complete it.
He becomes the second Bulldog injured in as many days. Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland tweaked his left ankle in practice on Tuesday. He didn't take part in Wednesday’s practice.
The two join linebacker Monty Rice, who's attending Senior Bowl week but has not taken part in either of the first two practices. He doesn't appear ready to play in Saturday’s game (2:30 p.m., NFL Network).
Rice, who was hampered much of the year with a nagging foot injury, has met with teams during the week-long event.
Highlighting the Bulldogs
...Tight end Tre’ McKitty continues to impress. After making two nice catches Tuesday, including a leaping one-handed grab off a pass from Kellen Mond of Texas A&M, McKitty was at it again Wednesday.
This time, the quarterback was Alabama’s Mac Jones who got the ball to the former Bulldog. McKitty made another one-handed catch before being brought down for a large gain.
You can watch the play below:
Alabama QB Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) connects with Georgia TE Tre’McKitty (@T_mckitty) for a one handed grab, drawing the “ahhhhhs” from the crowd at day two practice at the @seniorbowl@bamainsider @UGASportscom #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/xdYv6JWM4k— Rivals (@Rivals) January 27, 2021
McKitty caught only six passes for 106 yards with one touchdown for Georgia last year, but with his efforts so far, he appears to be opening the eyes of the 32 NFL teams attending the week-long event.
...After struggling somewhat on Tuesday, defensive back Mark Webb enjoyed a better afternoon on Wednesday.
Webb, who has played safety extensively so far in practice, intercepted former teammate Jamie Newman during 7 on 7 drills.
The pick was the second of two straight thrown by Newman during the series.
TIP DRILL! LSU's JaCoby Stevens (@jacobystevens7) nearly jumps TOO HIGH to tip this pass...and Georgia's Mark Webb (@humblehead_mark) is there for the interception - recording one of the top plays from day 2 at the @senior bowl@UGASportscom @TigerDetails pic.twitter.com/a1oDZ2gxHk— Rivals (@Rivals) January 27, 2021
...It was a tough day for Bulldog cornerback D.J. Daniel, who was burned a couple of times during wide receiver/defensive back drills.
In both instances, Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer and Clemson’s Cornell Powell got past Daniels. Palmer scored a touchdown on his play, while Powell was overthrown, despite beating the former Bulldog by several yards.