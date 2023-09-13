Here is the Sept. 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Injury update

Georgia has a number of players dealing with injuries at the moment. Among those is receiver Ladd McConkey, who has a back injury that has kept him from playing the first two games of the season.

Judging by head coach Kirby Smart’s remarks on Tuesday, McConkey might not be ready to go by Saturday’s game against South Carolina either.

"We have guys that have similar skill sets, we just don't have the experience. We have guys capable of filling the void left by Ladd, but we don't have guys with the experience in this offense,” Smart said. “Two years, 15 games a year, 30 games of experience is immense. That's the part we miss. As far as his availability, he hasn't been available. He's been injured. He's trying to come back, and we're trying to figure out all we can do to speed that process up."

Smart didn’t rule out safety Javon Bullard (ankle) and offensive lineman Austin Blaske (knee) but said that Bullard hasn’t taken any contact while Blaske is continuing to work his way back.

Smart also provided an update on running back Andrew Paul, who has played sparingly in Georgia’s first two games. Paul tore his ACL last preseason.

“He’s continuing to make his way back. He’s feeling his way through it. He has not, probably, cut loose. I think he would tell you he’s feeling his way through contact, trying to feel his way through it,” Smart said. “He hasn’t had a lot of opportunities. He’s had a few, but with Kendall (Milton) coming back, he’s been a little more limited. I think he’s a young back who’s still getting his confidence back. He’s flashed, had some really good runs in camp, and I’m hoping we get to see more of him, so we get to see that.”

Tyler Simmons was onside

Shane Beamer is still upset by a crucial officiating call from the 2017 national championship between Georgia and Alabama, back when he was a member of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff.

“You ask anybody in Athens what ‘Tyler Simmons was onside’ means, they know because of the national championship game we had against Alabama,” Beamer said. “Kirby had come up with a plan that when Alabama punts, 'We're confident they're going to do this and when they do this, we're going to do that.'"

Beamer continued by stating how upset he was with the officiating call that transpired.

“We knew that if Alabama was in that protection scheme, we were going to get a free rusher. We did, came completely clean, and blocked the punt, just like we had designed it to do,” Beamer said. “Unfortunately, the officiating crew–not an SEC crew–absolutely blew the call. I don’t want to say that cost us the national championship, but that was a significant play in the game.”

However, Smart noted that the actual call should have been an Alabama false start as multiple Crimson Tide players were moving before the snap.

"I mean, I was over it after it happened because I just assumed that, you know, they made the call that they saw and they felt confident about. But in all reality it should've come back anyway because they had people moving before the snap,” Smart said. “So it wasn't about whether he was onside or not — the movement pre-snap should've negated the play. It's something we work hard on."ampionship.

