Injury Updates

Smart said offensive lineman Austin Blaske (knee) is pushing to get back and is not being ruled out of Saturday’s game against South Carolina. “Blaske is working his way back. He might be available,” Smart said. “He's one of the toughest guys I've been around so he's trying to speed up that recovery and make himself available for this game.” Safety Javon Bullard’s status, meanwhile, remains up in the air. Bullard injured his ankle early in the game last week against Ball State. “Javon is still in non-contact right now,” Smart said. “He's out there at practice but he wasn't able to do a lot.” Smart was also asked about running back Andrew Paul, who is returning after suffering an ACL injury prior to last season. “He’s continuing to make his way back. He’s feeling his way through it. He has not, probably, cut loose. I think he would tell you he’s feeling his way through contact, trying to feel his way through it,” Smart said. “He hasn’t had a lot of opportunities. He’s had a few, but with Kendall (Milton) coming back, he’s been a little more limited. I think he’s a young back who’s still getting his confidence back. He’s flashed, had some really good runs in camp, and I’m hoping we get to see more of him, so we get to see that.” Paul has played in each of Georgia’s first two games but has only taken a few snaps. …As for wide receiver Ladd McConkey whose back injury has kept him off the field for the first two games: "We have guys that have similar skillsets, we just don't have the experience. We have guys capable of filling the void left by Ladd, but we don't have guys with the experience in this offense,” Smart said. “Two years, 15 games a year, 30 games of experience is immense. That's the part we miss. As far as his availability, he hasn't been available. He's been injured. He's trying to come back, and we're trying to figure out all we can do to speed that process up."

Kirby Smart said Austin Blaske (knee) might be able to play Saturday against South Carolina. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Will Dillon Bell receive more carries?

In light of Georgia’s injuries at running back, many have wondered if wide receiver Dillon Bell could receive more looks at running back, particularly with his ability to catch the football out of the backfield. Smart was asked that question Tuesday. “We’ll always have that element, whether it’s he or (Mekhi) Mews or the other guys who can line up in the backfield. That’s always going to be there. We have backs capable of doing that too when we are 100 percent healthy,” Smart said. “So, I don’t know if I can answer that. But we’ll probably keep it there. It probably depends on what wideouts are healthy, what we have week to week, and what the game plan is.”

In other news