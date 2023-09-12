It's no secret that Georgia's inside linebacker room is ridiculously deep.

From veterans such as Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon to newer faces such as CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson, talent is abundant throughout the group. It's arguably the most talented group on one of the most talented teams in the nation.

Now, the group is approaching its full capability heading into SEC play.

The biggest development is Mondon nearing full health. The junior has been battling a foot injury, but came closer to playing a full allotment of snaps in Saturday's game against Ball State.

"I think he's still kind of knocking the rust off a little bit," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "He flashes. He's really smart, man. He's a really good leader. He and Pop (Dumas-Johnson) together are comfortable."

Dumas-Johnson agreed that he and Mondon form a formidable duo.

"I feel like me and Smael are just compatible with each other," Dumas-Johnson said. "One can do one thing, and one can do the other thing. It’s really just the leadership that goes on in our room, day in, day out. We always preach, talk about the older guys that left a legacy behind for us. We just try to model that and follow their path."

While Mondon's injury kept one of Georgia's best defensive players off the field, it also may have been a blessing in disguise.

Allen has gotten numerous reps, as have Jalon Walker and Xavian Sorey. Wilson also got some playing time against Ball State as he works his way back from a hyperextended knee.

According to Dumas-Johnson, all those players "practice like a starter" in order to stay ready when their number is called.

"I feel like it’s your mindset," Dumas-Johnson said. "Don’t ever feel like you’re not going to get in. Always feel like you have the abilities and attributes to contribute to the team. Such as them boys right there, they come in and work. They never knew they were going to have a chance to play with all the players over there. It’s just really the mindset that separates people that practice like a starter."

Smart added that he feels most comfortable having three or four players who can play the position well. He alluded to the trio of Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall from the 2021 national championship team as examples.

The early part of this season has allowed Georgia to create some of that depth at inside linebacker. Ultimately, it's about finding the players who play winning football at the position.

What does that look like for Dumas-Johnson?

"Just do your assignment. Be dependable. Doing the little things right," Dumas-Johnson said. "Just being a leader on that field. Being a Mike inside linebakcer, really controlling things. That is what you've got to do at inside linebacker. Just doing the right thing. That’s winning football. You can’t win doing the wrong thing, you busting. Just really locking in and controlling things."