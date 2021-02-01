UGASports - The Daily Recap: Gunner Stockton's mobility should be dangerous at UGA

Here is the Feb. 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

An accurate and mobile quarterback

Trent Smallwood broke down Georgia quarterback commit Gunner Stockton’s (Rabun County/Tiger) game tape, which showed a speedy athlete in addition to an accurate passer. With the run-pass option becoming commonplace in college football, having a mobile quarterback is becoming important.

That’s where Stockton can truly help the Bulldogs down the line.

“Stockton finished his junior season with 1,581 yards rushing on 191 carries,” Smallwood wrote. “He was able to get into the end zone 26 times alone in the rushing department. That's not to say he's a scrambling quarterback. He's definitely a pass-first-type with the ability to make big plays in the running game. Stockton also gives the Bulldogs the ability to call some designed quarterback runs to keep the defense honest.

“Adding a quarterback who's an athlete is only going to make the Todd Monken offense that much more dangerous.”

Miller breaks down final four

Four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood) is down to his final four schools and has selected April 4 to be his commitment date. Miller will choose between Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Indiana.

The class of 2022 explained what has stood out about Georgia during the recruiting process.

"Georgia was my dream school,” Miller told Chad Simmons. “I have always liked them, and whenever I have been there, I could feel the energy, and the vibe is great with the coaches and people there. The staff is real cool at Georgia."

One play: Georgia vs. Mississippi State

Frame by frame, Brent Rollins broke down one running play during Georgia’s game against Mississippi State that underscored the problems the team had running the ball at times.

“This one play was the beginning of the Bulldogs’ struggles in this game,” Rollins wrote. “It also carried over into the bowl game with Cincinnati’s similar scheme and defensive line movement profile. We’ll examine the struggles from both games this week in Film Don’t Lie.”

This breakdown is certainly worth the price of a UGASports.com subscription.

Hoops: High fives

Dave McMahon listed five key stats from Georgia’s 71-61 win over Mississippi.

Of note, Tye Fagan has been spectacular against the Rebels in both meetings this year. In Saturday’s game, Fagan scored 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting with four rebounds and two assists. On Jan. 16, Fagan had 19 points on 9-of-9 shooting with four rebounds and four assists.

