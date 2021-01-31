Kirby Smart and his staff have done it again on the recruiting trail with their latest commitment: four-star quarterback Gunner Stockton. The Rabun County standout makes back-to-back classes the Bulldogs have landed an elite quarterback, with Brock Vandagriff already signed and enrolled at UGA.

We take a closer look at what the Bulldogs are getting in Stockton, the No. 30 nationally-rated prospect.

