Film Review: Gunner Stockton
Kirby Smart and his staff have done it again on the recruiting trail with their latest commitment: four-star quarterback Gunner Stockton. The Rabun County standout makes back-to-back classes the Bulldogs have landed an elite quarterback, with Brock Vandagriff already signed and enrolled at UGA.
We take a closer look at what the Bulldogs are getting in Stockton, the No. 30 nationally-rated prospect.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news