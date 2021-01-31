UGASports - Four-star DL Christen Miller talks final four, upcoming decision

Over 20 schools have offered Christen Miller, and now he is down to four with a commitment date set.

The 6-foot-6, 280 pound defensive tackle out of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove is down to Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Indiana.

"I got down to those four schools because they all showed me they bring something more than football," said Miller. "I get better at football every year, and I believe I will get better in college too, but I want to be where someone will make me a better man.

"I am making a 40 year decision, and I want to go somewhere that I feel will love me, teach me, and help me be the best man I can be later in life. It is about relationships outside of just football, and these schools I feel can help me."

He has visited Florida and Georgia Tech once and Georgia three times. He has not been able to check out the Hoosiers. Each school has done a very good job recruiting Miller and he shares his thoughts on why each made the cut.

FLORIDA: "I grew up in Florida, so I know about Florida, and it has always been different with them. Half the staff is recruiting me, they are great guys and I look at coach Turner like a father-figure. He is a great guy. I think I could make an instant impact there too."

GEORGIA: "Georgia was my dream school. I have always liked them, and whenever I have been there, I could feel the energy, and the vibe is great with the coaches and people there. The staff is real cool at Georgia."

GEORGIA TECH: "I watched Georgia Tech a lot growing up, and I really like what they could do off the field for me. It is so important to build your brand, and Georgia Tech, in the 404, could really help me there. They are right in Atlanta, they set players up and I know they could help me a lot off the field."

INDIANA: "I didn't really respect Indiana like I should have at first, but over time, I got to looking them a lot more. I love what they did this season. I saw a lot of effort, their fight, and that stood out to me. I have great connection with coach Peoples' too, and he has been recruiting me for a long time."

Other schools are not going to give up on Miller, the no. 6-ranked prospect at his position, but he feels good about the four and he will be ready to announce his decision early in April.

"I am going to keep thinking about my decision, I will talk with the schools multiple times each week, and I will pick one of these schools April 4," said Miller.

"I come from a Christian family, and I want to commit on Easter Sunday after church with all my family there. I don't think there is any better time to do that than Resurrection Sunday, so I am excited.

"It is a very special day and I will have my decision made by then."