UGASports - High Fives

Georgia's men's basketball team is back in the win column after two straight losses as the Bulldogs defeated Ole Miss 71-61. The Dawgs used great shooting to propel them to victory. Here's a deeper look at the game, highlighting five of the big stats.

1) Georgia struggled last Wednesday at South Carolina, shooting a season-low 31.8 percent. On Saturday, the Bulldogs turned it around to shoot 55.3 percent. That was the second highest percentage this season by the Dawgs. The highest by Georgia was the first meeting against Ole Miss two weeks ago. The Bulldogs also shot 50 percent from beyond the arc as well. Shooting over 50 percent from the field and from 3-pt distance in the same game is a rare achievement. Here are the last six times the Bulldogs have accomplished this feat.

Georgia - Last 6 times shooing 50% from FG AND 3-pt FG vs SEC Team Opponent FG pct 3-pt FG pct 1/30/21 vs. Ole Miss 55.3 50.0 1/16/21 at Ole Miss 58.7 60.0 1/13/16 vs. Tennessee 50.0 63.2 1/6/16 vs. Missouri 54.7 57.9 3/7/15 at Auburn 50.0 50.0 1/17/15 vs. Florida 56.1 53.3

2) Speaking of shooting long distance, six Bulldogs had at least one 3-pt field goal on Saturday. Sahvir Wheeler, Justin Kier, and P.J. Horne had two apiece; Toumani Camara, Tye Fagan, and Christian Brown each had one. For the team it was tied for the second most made in a game. Here are the top five.

Most 3-pt FG made by Georgia this season Opponent 3-pt FG made 1/16/21 at LSU 12 12/30/20 vs. Mississippi State 9 1/16/21 at Ole Miss 9 1/30/21 vs. Ole Miss 9 12/4/20 vs. Jacksonville 8

3) Tye Fagan shared the team lead with 13 points on six of nine shooting. The last time he faced Ole Miss, he was also dominant, as you can see below

Tye Fagan vs. Ole Miss this season January 16th January 30th Points 19 13 Field Goals 9/9 6/9 3-pt Field Goals 1/1 1/2 Rebounds 4 4 Assists 4 2

4) Justin Kier had eight points and four assists, but he did what he normally does best as well: He had four steals in the game. It was the fourth time in 15 games played for Georgia that he has had at least four steals. The George Mason transfer had four games with at least four steals in 108 career games for the Patriots prior to playing for the Bulldogs. Kier also leads the conference in steals per game, averaging a 2.3 a contest. Since the beginning of the 2006-07 season, Kier has the sixth highest average in a season by an SEC player (with a minimum of 15 games played). He's percentage points higher than a fellow Bulldog.

Most Steals Per Game by SEC Player (since 2006-07 season) Season Team Steals Per Game Devan Downey 2007-08 South Carolina 3.22 Anthony Hickey, Jr 2012-13 LSU 2.93 Tremont Waters 2018-19 LSU 2.91 Devan Downey 2008-09 South Carolina 2.87 Devan Downey 2009-10 South Carolina 2.74 Justin Kier 2020-21 Georgia 2.27 Sundiata Gaines 2006-07 Georgia 2.25

5) Sahvir Wheeler had five assists. Wheeler's had at least five assists in 15 of 16 games this season. Wheeler leads the SEC, averaging 7.4 assists a game. Pertha Robinson has had the most assists per game by a Bulldog in stats dating back to the 1969-70 season. Robinson averaged 6.3 during the 1994-95 campaign. Through his first 16 games that season, Robinson had 111 assists. Through the first 16 games this season, Wheeler has 118. As for the whole season, here's a comparison between the two point guards in the seasons mentioned above.

Georgia Point Guard Comparison Pertha Robinson Sahvir Wheeler Season 1994-95 2020-21 0-3 Assists 5 games 1 game 4-6 Assists 10 games 5 games 7-9 Assists 9 games 5 games 10+ Assists 3 games 5 games Season Average 6.3 7.4