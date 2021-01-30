UGASports - High Fives

High Fives
Georgia's men's basketball team is back in the win column after two straight losses as the Bulldogs defeated Ole Miss 71-61. The Dawgs used great shooting to propel them to victory. Here's a deeper look at the game, highlighting five of the big stats.
1) Georgia struggled last Wednesday at South Carolina, shooting a season-low 31.8 percent. On Saturday, the Bulldogs turned it around to shoot 55.3 percent. That was the second highest percentage this season by the Dawgs. The highest by Georgia was the first meeting against Ole Miss two weeks ago. The Bulldogs also shot 50 percent from beyond the arc as well. Shooting over 50 percent from the field and from 3-pt distance in the same game is a rare achievement. Here are the last six times the Bulldogs have accomplished this feat.
|Opponent
|FG pct
|3-pt FG pct
|
1/30/21
|
vs. Ole Miss
|
55.3
|
50.0
|
1/16/21
|
at Ole Miss
|
58.7
|
60.0
|
1/13/16
|
vs. Tennessee
|
50.0
|
63.2
|
1/6/16
|
vs. Missouri
|
54.7
|
57.9
|
3/7/15
|
at Auburn
|
50.0
|
50.0
|
1/17/15
|
vs. Florida
|
56.1
|
53.3
2) Speaking of shooting long distance, six Bulldogs had at least one 3-pt field goal on Saturday. Sahvir Wheeler, Justin Kier, and P.J. Horne had two apiece; Toumani Camara, Tye Fagan, and Christian Brown each had one. For the team it was tied for the second most made in a game. Here are the top five.
|Opponent
|3-pt FG made
|
1/16/21
|
at LSU
|
12
|
12/30/20
|
vs. Mississippi State
|
9
|
1/16/21
|
at Ole Miss
|
9
|
1/30/21
|
vs. Ole Miss
|
9
|
12/4/20
|
vs. Jacksonville
|
8
3) Tye Fagan shared the team lead with 13 points on six of nine shooting. The last time he faced Ole Miss, he was also dominant, as you can see below
|January 16th
|January 30th
|
Points
|
19
|
13
|
Field Goals
|
9/9
|
6/9
|
3-pt Field Goals
|
1/1
|
1/2
|
Rebounds
|
4
|
4
|
Assists
|
4
|
2
4) Justin Kier had eight points and four assists, but he did what he normally does best as well: He had four steals in the game. It was the fourth time in 15 games played for Georgia that he has had at least four steals. The George Mason transfer had four games with at least four steals in 108 career games for the Patriots prior to playing for the Bulldogs. Kier also leads the conference in steals per game, averaging a 2.3 a contest. Since the beginning of the 2006-07 season, Kier has the sixth highest average in a season by an SEC player (with a minimum of 15 games played). He's percentage points higher than a fellow Bulldog.
|Season
|Team
|Steals Per Game
|
Devan Downey
|
2007-08
|
South Carolina
|
3.22
|
Anthony Hickey, Jr
|
2012-13
|
LSU
|
2.93
|
Tremont Waters
|
2018-19
|
LSU
|
2.91
|
Devan Downey
|
2008-09
|
South Carolina
|
2.87
|
Devan Downey
|
2009-10
|
South Carolina
|
2.74
|
Justin Kier
|
2020-21
|
Georgia
|
2.27
|
Sundiata Gaines
|
2006-07
|
Georgia
|
2.25
5) Sahvir Wheeler had five assists. Wheeler's had at least five assists in 15 of 16 games this season. Wheeler leads the SEC, averaging 7.4 assists a game. Pertha Robinson has had the most assists per game by a Bulldog in stats dating back to the 1969-70 season. Robinson averaged 6.3 during the 1994-95 campaign. Through his first 16 games that season, Robinson had 111 assists. Through the first 16 games this season, Wheeler has 118. As for the whole season, here's a comparison between the two point guards in the seasons mentioned above.
|Pertha Robinson
|Sahvir Wheeler
|
Season
|
1994-95
|
2020-21
|
0-3 Assists
|
5 games
|
1 game
|
4-6 Assists
|
10 games
|
5 games
|
7-9 Assists
|
9 games
|
5 games
|
10+ Assists
|
3 games
|
5 games
|
Season Average
|
6.3
|
7.4
Also...
- Speaking of assists, Georgia had 16, compared to Ole Miss’s six in the game.
- Eight different Bulldogs scored, and seven of them shot at least 50 percent from the field (Wheeler was the only one who didn’t, as he went 4-for-10).
- P.J. Horne had eight points and had two steals. He was 2-for-3 from three-point range after going 0/13 in the two previous games.
- Toumani Camara had ten points on the night. It was his 13th 10-plus point game (of 16) this season. He added eight rebounds as well.
- Andrew Garcia added 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting. For the season, he's shooting exactly 60 percent from the field. In his first three seasons at Stony Brook, he shot a combined 45.4 percent from the floor.
(cover photo courtesy of Sports Communications)