The Daily Recap: Getting them, and keeping them, healthy

Keeping them healthy

Appearing on the Crain & Company podcast, head coach Kirby Smart was asked about his tight end group and how exceptionally deep it appears to be this year. While Smart acknowledged the talent at the position, he did note that this group has dealt with numerous injuries over the past couple of years.

“Well, the first key is keeping them all healthy, right? I mean, Darnell (Washington) missed time last year with a foot injury,” Smart said. “Arik (Gilbert's) had some injuries in his past. Brock (Bowers) had a shoulder surgery. So, first thing you've got to do to have depth. You've got to have depth so that you can compete and have guys really fight for that playing time, but those three guys are really good.”

Smart also noted that the group’s talent goes beyond the top three on the depth chart.

“Brett Seither had his best spring. He’s a young man that we signed a couple years ago. So, we really like that room,” Smart said. “What I really like is the competition within that room. We're trying to find roles on special teams so they can go out and help there as well and steal some more snaps because we lost three linebackers that got drafted at inside 'backer.”

Smart opines on rule change

Also on the Crain & Company podcast, Smart said he is in favor of a new rule that will limit blocking below the waist. The new rule will allow only linemen and stationary backs within the tackle box to perform such a block.

Smart said the rule should make the college game safer.

“We've got parallel with the NFL, and they found through their studies and their numbers — which they spend a lot of money on — that it cut down on knee injuries. So, if it works, let's do it,” Smart said. “I think you're always trying, as a coach, to try to use those rules to keep you on the cutting edge of winning and trying to be at a competitive advantage, and that's what we try to do here.”

