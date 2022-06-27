The Daily Recap: Getting them, and keeping them, healthy
Keeping them healthy
Appearing on the Crain & Company podcast, head coach Kirby Smart was asked about his tight end group and how exceptionally deep it appears to be this year. While Smart acknowledged the talent at the position, he did note that this group has dealt with numerous injuries over the past couple of years.
“Well, the first key is keeping them all healthy, right? I mean, Darnell (Washington) missed time last year with a foot injury,” Smart said. “Arik (Gilbert's) had some injuries in his past. Brock (Bowers) had a shoulder surgery. So, first thing you've got to do to have depth. You've got to have depth so that you can compete and have guys really fight for that playing time, but those three guys are really good.”
Smart also noted that the group’s talent goes beyond the top three on the depth chart.
“Brett Seither had his best spring. He’s a young man that we signed a couple years ago. So, we really like that room,” Smart said. “What I really like is the competition within that room. We're trying to find roles on special teams so they can go out and help there as well and steal some more snaps because we lost three linebackers that got drafted at inside 'backer.”
Smart opines on rule change
Also on the Crain & Company podcast, Smart said he is in favor of a new rule that will limit blocking below the waist. The new rule will allow only linemen and stationary backs within the tackle box to perform such a block.
Smart said the rule should make the college game safer.
“We've got parallel with the NFL, and they found through their studies and their numbers — which they spend a lot of money on — that it cut down on knee injuries. So, if it works, let's do it,” Smart said. “I think you're always trying, as a coach, to try to use those rules to keep you on the cutting edge of winning and trying to be at a competitive advantage, and that's what we try to do here.”
UGASports Call-In Show
Nix transfers but gets another crack at Georgia
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is expected to make his fourth start against Georgia, although his first for Oregon. Nix was the starting quarterback for Auburn the past three years and is 0-3 against Georgia.
“Nix has yet to defeat the Bulldogs in three tries, and when the two teams meet in Atlanta, there will certainly be a lot of familiarity,” Anthony Dasher wrote. “Regardless of what happens in that game, however, head coach Dan Lanning will be counting on Nix to lead an offense that finished with a decade-low 10 plays of 40 yards or greater the entire season. Nix, Oregon’s third starting quarterback in as many years, will be reunited with former Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who was with the quarterback his first year on The Plains when Nix was the SEC Freshman of the Year.”
Smith surprised by UGA offer
2025 defensive end Jared Smith (Spain Park/Birmingham, Ala.) was surprised by the scholarship offer Georgia extended at its camp on Saturday. He earned the offer at a stellar performance.
"I was shocked," Smith said. "When I got there the coaches seemed like they already knew me. They were all calling me by my name. That made me feel good. I gave it all I had."
Dawgs in the community
No. 1 pick contract
Outside the Vent
The states with the most prospects in the Rivals 250.
An Oregon Senator spoke out against the LIV Golf International Series.
The Avalanche defeated the back-to-back champion Lightning to win the Stanley Cup.
