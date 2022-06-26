Georgia's tight end room has depth but has a major need

Oh to be a fly on the wall at other SEC schools when the coaches discuss the talent Georgia has amassed at tight end.

No doubt, there's some cursing involved.

On paper, it’s almost unfair.

Between sophomore Brock Bowers, junior Darnell Washington and redshirt sophomore Arik Gilbert, the Bulldogs boast three former five stars any school would give its last dime to have on their respective team.

Georgia has three absolute monsters.

Each player is different in their own respect. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken must feel like a mad scientist coming up with different ways to get each one the ball this fall.

During an interview on the Crain & Company podcast, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged that such impressive depth gives his Bulldogs an advantage many teams can't match.

But knowing how fragile a player’s health can sometimes be, Smart took the safe path when discussing the players who make up the Bulldogs’ tight end room.

“Well, the first key is keeping them all healthy, right? I mean, Darnell missed time last year with a foot injury,” Smart said. “Arik's had some injuries in his past. Brock had a shoulder surgery. So, first thing you've got to do to have depth. You've got to have depth so that you can compete and have guys really fight for that playing time, but those three guys are really good.”

What Bowers was able to do as true freshman is still difficult to comprehend.

The native of Napa, California, smashed Georgia’s tight end records and put together one of the best freshmen seasons in school history, leading all UGA receivers with 56 catches for 882 yards and a record 14 touchdowns.

Bowers missed the spring due to labrum surgery but is recovering nicely and will be ready for the start of fall camp.

Getting Washington’s foot in a healthy state is also key.

Washington missed four games due to an early-season foot injury, and later suffered an almost identical injury that forced him to miss most of the spring.

Gilbert, meanwhile, fought the battle of the bulge after reporting to school the first of the year at around 300 pounds. Fortunately, Gilbert has dropped the weight and during G-Day flashed the talent that made him a five-star prospect by catching a pair of touchdowns.

However, as Smart is quick to point out, Georgia’s tight end room is even deeper than that.

True freshman Oscar Delp had an excellent spring, per Smart, who also offered praise for Ryland Goede and Brett Seither.

“Brett Seither had his best spring. He’s a young man that we signed a couple years ago. So, we really like that room,” Smart said. “What I really like is the competition within that room. We're trying to find roles on special teams so they can go out and help there as well and steal some more snaps because we lost three linebackers that got drafted at inside 'backer.”

Former linebackers Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall each played key special teams roles for the Bulldogs last season. Finding their replacements will be one of the duties for Smart once fall camp gets underway.

He’s hoping some of that assistance can come from the tight end room.

“It's rare to find three inside 'backers that got drafted in the third round or better; we're losing a lot of special teams snaps out of those guys,” Smart said. “So, those tight ends have got to cover it up.”