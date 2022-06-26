Jared Smith felt the nerves walking into Georgia's camp on June 25.

After all, he's a 2025 prospect walking into the home of the defending national champions. That's a lot of pressure to perform in front of coaches who reached the pinnacle of college football a few months ago.

But Smith proved himself in short order. His performance at Saturday's camp earned him an offer from the Bulldogs.

"I was shocked," Smith said. "When I got there the coaches seemed like they already knew me. They were all calling me by my name. That made me feel good. I gave it all I had."