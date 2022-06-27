Scouting the opponents: Key questions about Oregon
HEAD COACH: Dan Lanning (first year)2021 RECORD: 10-4RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 7; Defense – 5; Special Teams – 2PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Bo Nix, RB Byron Cardwell (61 carries for 417 yards), WR Don...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news