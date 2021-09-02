The Daily Recap: Georgia stands out to key recruits

Here is the Sept. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia eyeing key recruits

As they say, recruiting never sleeps.

For the Georgia coaching staff, this has been true for a number of key prospects. Adam Gorney wrote about 25 national recruits in the class of 2023, with Georgia being in the mix for eight of them. Among those mentioned were four-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker (Franklin Road Academy/Nashville, Tenn.) and cornerback Makari Vickers (John Paul II Catholic/Tallahassee, Fla.).

"Georgia was definitely a visit that stood out in a major way to (Crocker)," Gorney wrote. "But that was not the only one. Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Virginia Tech also made an impression. This season, Crocker plans to visit Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi State again, and he hopes to make it to Michigan."

As for Vickers, Georgia also made an impression when he visited.

"Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida State and Arkansas stood out most to (Vickers), and a bunch of visits are coming up for him," Gorney wrote. "Vickers, who shined at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge this summer, plans to see Alabama again, along with Michigan, Ohio State and Clemson, if possible."

Third in the nation

Gorney took the task of ranking each state when it comes to its recruiting pool of players. The state of Georgia checked in at No. 3 on his list.

“There are four five-stars in Georgia this recruiting cycle and the ongoing question will be, is that too many, or is it just right?” Gorney wrote. “Travis Hunter is a no-brainer as the Florida State commit is arguably the best two-way athlete in the Rivals era. But Mykel Williams, Gunner Stockton and Tyre West will have to prove it through their senior seasons and at the all-star events. All of them are very talented players that we like a whole lot, but are all of those guys (or any of them?) future first-round picks? That’s a debate that will continue for months.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint thankful to be back

Having recovered from a serious ankle injury against Florida, receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said he is grateful to be able to see the football field for the 2021 season.

"I’m very appreciative of the fact that I’m able to go out there and compete this year," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "It’s a blessing. I’m very blessed, and I’m very thankful for that opportunity, because it could have been a lot worse than what it was."

Rosemy-Jacksaint described his rehab as “tedious.”

In addition to his injury, Rosemy-Jacksaint is still upset at how the Bulldogs lost to the Gators. After the Bulldogs jumped to a 14-0 lead, the Gators responded quickly with two touchdowns of their own. Florida would go on to win 44-28.

"That game and how we lost, it was just kind of depressing and sad," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "I just don’t want it to end up like last year."