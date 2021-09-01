How does a walk-on earn a scholarship? Ask Jaylen Johnson

Jaylen Johnson never viewed himself as a walk-on. Coming from Peachtree Ridge High School in Gwinnett County, he faced plenty of top competition in high school.

When he got to Athens, he kept that mentality. Now, in his fourth year at Georgia, Johnson has earned a scholarship.

"As a walk-on, I knew that I had a chip on my shoulder every day," Johnson said. "I just came to work every day. I feel like it paid off eventually."

Johnson didn't have much recruiting interest in high school. His offers consisted mainly of HBCUs and military schools.

Late in the process, Georgia inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann offered Johnson a preferred walk-on spot.

"I just felt like it was an opportunity where I could better myself and really make something out of nothing," Johnson said.

Johnson redshirted his first year in Athens. He saw work on the scout team as a receiver.

In 2019, Johnson mainly worked with the actual offense in practice. He saw action in three games that season.

Johnson felt a switch flip in 2020. Suddenly, he felt much more comfortable.

"I really felt like I was confident in my ability, my athletic ability," Johnson said. "I really felt like the game slowed down for me, because I really had a complete understanding of the offense and everything around it."

That increased comfort brought with it more playing time. Johnson saw the field in all 10 of Georgia's contests last season, contributing both on special teams and as a reserve receiver.

The coaching staff put Johnson on scholarship following the conclusion of the season. He kept that determined mindset and worked hard every day, and he now has a scholarship to show for it.

"I know that nothing’s given to me," Johnson said. "It would be kind of easy to really take it for granted if you weren’t a walk-on."