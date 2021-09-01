Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint reflects on road back from leg injury

November 7, 2020, went about as bad as it possibly could for Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

His Georgia team lost to Florida, effectively ending the Bulldogs' hopes of an SEC East title. On top of that, Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a gruesome lower leg injury that prematurely ended his freshman season.

Now, Rosemy-Jacksaint is back, fully cleared from his injury since July. He wants to make sure this year ends much better than his last.

"That game and how we lost, it was just kind of depressing and sad," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "I just don’t want it to end up like last year."

When the injury occurred, Rosemy-Jacksaint had a recovery timetable of four to six months. He said it didn't really set in until after surgery just how long he'd be away from the game.

Rosemy-Jacksaint called the rehab process "tedious." He also feels that it had its benefits.

"I feel like that process really helped me get into the right mentality, you could say—the right state of mind to prepare myself," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "Not only prepare myself, but help prepare my other teammates and everybody else on the team."

Since his injury occurred against Florida, Rosemy-Jacksaint didn't get any game reps with quarterback JT Daniels. He's had to work hard this offseason to develop that chemistry with the Bulldog signal caller.

The Florida native feels his chemistry with Daniels is in a good place. Now, it's time to show it on the field.

Rosemy-Jacksaint figures to play a key role in Saturday's season opener against Clemson. Injuries throughout the year have opened the door for other playmakers on the outside. Rosemy-Jacksaint is one of the top candidates to step through that door and seize more playing time.

When Rosemy-Jacksaint steps on the field in Charlotte Saturday night, two journeys will converge. His recovery from a crushing loss and brutal injury will end, while his quest for a better ending to his sophomore season will have only just begun.

"I’m very appreciative of the fact that I’m able to go out there and compete this year," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "It’s a blessing. I’m very blessed, and I’m very thankful for that opportunity, because it could have been a lot worse than what it was."