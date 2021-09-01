Ranking the States: No. 3 Georgia

There has been a significant uptick in talent over the past several years in Georgia, and the 2022 class is a reflection of that with four five-star prospects: athlete Travis Hunter , defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Tyre West , and quarterback Gunner Stockton . There is also significant depth, with 33 four-star prospects in the 2022 class. The state of Georgia is also off to a fantastic in the 2023 class, with five-star DL Lebbeus Overton and 27 four-stars already leading the way.

The top seven prospects in the state of Georgia are committed, but one recruitment to watch is that of five-star defensive end Mykel Williams from Columbus Hardaway. He committed to USC in June after a great visit to Los Angeles with four-star DT Christen Miller from Ellenwood Cedar Grove. But Georgia is not giving up on Williams. After Miller was expected to commit in recent weeks, (many believed he would pick USC, and then he decided to hold off), Williams must be watched as well, because the Bulldogs are working to flip him.

Four-star tight end Oscar Delp continues his recruitment. Many believed he was a Georgia lock, but others are now making a run at him, including South Carolina, Clemson and Michigan, his top four. It’s still believed the Bulldogs look very strong, but Delp has developed a great relationship with the new coaching staff at South Carolina and that could go a long way. Clemson has moved up his list as well. The word is Georgia could still be the team to beat, but others are definitely right there now as well.

Lebbeus Overton is the No. 1 prospect in the state for 2023, and he recently narrowed his list to 12 schools, which means there is still a long way to go in his recruitment. Many feel schools in the Southeast are in the best situation to land him, with Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama and Clemson maybe leading the way, but Ohio State should definitely not be counted out in Overton’s recruitment. Playing for position coach Larry Johnson is a big selling point, and Ohio State might be the right fit, even though teams in the Southeast are definitely involved.

Justice Haynes is the No. 1 running back in the entire 2023 class, and Georgia has to feel like it’s in good shape since he’s a legacy to the Bulldogs and they’re one of the top teams early on. But Haynes has said he’s going to do what’s best for him and not automatically go someplace just because his father went there. So Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame and Clemson are some other schools to watch.