Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest chatter on 25 recruits

Georgia was definitely a visit that stood out in a major way to the 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road Academy. But that was not the only one. Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech also made an impression. This season Crocker plans to visit Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State again and he hopes to make it to Michigan.

Michigan and Michigan State were the standout visits for the 2023 four-star offensive guard from Clarkston, Mich., this summer, and a lot of trips could be coming up this fall. Dellinger is looking at trips back to Ann Arbor and East Lansing along with LSU, Ole Miss and Northwestern. If possible, trips could happen to Minnesota and Nebraska, too.

Miami, Florida State and Clemson were the three visits that stood out most this summer to the 2023 four-star receiver from Miami Christian School. As for visits this summer, Fowles is hoping to see Texas A&M soon, along with others as well.

Something about all of Freeling’s visits stood out this summer, although he didn’t get to see as many as he would have liked. The 2023 four-star OL from Mt. Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy liked that Notre Dame broke down his film. At Clemson he got to talk with Dabo Swinney and they hit it off. At North Carolina’s camp he worked a lot with position coach Stacy Searels. He liked the entire coaching staff at South Carolina, and position coach Matt Luke made an impression at Georgia. He will be at the Clemson/Georgia game this weekend.

Tennessee was the best visit this summer for the 2023 four-star linebacker from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, and Godrey has two visits coming up this fall. He plans to see Georgia and Ole Miss for games in the coming months.

The four-star defensive end from Macon (Ga.) Tattnall Square Academy does not have any game visits planned yet for the fall, but he does have some frontrunners early in his recruitment. Clemson, Georgia Tech and South Carolina are at the top of the list for Hardy at this point.

The 2023 four-star defensive end from Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s will be one of many recruits at Penn State when it hosts Auburn for the White Out game. That could be Heard’s only trip this season, but the four-star is also trying to get to Tennessee at some point as well.

Jackson’s visit to Texas A&M absolutely stood out a lot to the 2023 four-star running back from Baton Rouge (La.) Liberty Magnet, especially since the coaching staff gave him so much attention and time during the trip. LSU also stood out to the local prospect and it’s been his “dream” to meet and talk with the coaches. Those two programs definitely stand out, but Jackson has no fall visit plans yet.

Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU were the three standouts this summer for the 2023 four-star safety from Jackson (La.) East Feliciana, and those three programs are where Jackson plans to visit again during the season.

Sept. 10 will be the day Joseph commits, one day sooner than expected, and the chatter is that Clemson looks to be in great shape, but Florida, Alabama and Texas A&M are also high on the list for the 2023 four-star receiver from Miami (Fla.) Edison.

Wisconsin and NC State stood out the most this summer to the four-star defensive tackle from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, and visits are coming up this fall. McDonald will be at Ole Miss when it hosts Arkansas in early October, and then the four-star will head back to Madison when the Badgers play Iowa the last weekend of that month. More visits will be scheduled when he gets a read on which coaches show the most interest in September.

Visits to Michigan, Purdue, Indiana, Cincinnati and Northwestern stood out most to the 2023 four-star defensive end from Indianapolis Lawrence Central. Mickens does not have any visits planned for the fall, but the four-star does plan to get out and see games during the season.

The 2023 four-star all-purpose back from Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic did not take any visits this summer but he camped at Alabama and LSU. While both stood out, spending time in Baton Rouge was the best camp he attended. The coaching staff showed a lot of love and attention to him, and Prean noticed that.

At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, the four-star defensive end from Sumter, S.C., is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2023 class, and this summer his only visit was to South Carolina. The Gamecocks’ coaching staff is making a major pitch for Rhames, and he’s definitely listening. Georgia, Virginia Tech and NC State are some other early standouts.

USC, Texas and Texas A&M were the three best visits for Robinson this summer, with Baylor and Texas Tech making an impression as well. The 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Arlington (Texas) Lamar will visit with the Aggies when they host Alabama in early October, and Robinson also wants to see Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas this season.

Texas A&M stood out the most to Spencer this summer, and the 2023 four-star defensive end from Katy (Texas) Taylor plans to return this fall. The Aggies have definitely made a major impression on him and the word is he sees it as a “great place” to continue his career if he decides to commit there.

Visits are still being figured out for the 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Louisville (Ky.) Male, but the schools that are standing out most to Spencer so far are Kentucky, Alabama, Michigan, Florida State, Michigan State, Georgia and Louisville. The Wildcats are believed to be the frontrunner.

Ohio State, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and West Virginia were the visits that stood out most to the 2023 three-star receiver from Springfield, Ohio. Thigpen does not have any plans for visits this fall, but he is planning to get out on the road in the coming weeks.

Auburn and Georgia were the best two visits this summer for the 2023 four-star defensive tackle from Brunswick, Ga., but neither program has offered yet. This season, Thomas is planning visits to Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech and South Carolina. The Gamecocks have already offered.

Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and Alabama were the four standout visits for the 2023 four-star defensive end from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech. He doesn’t have any plans yet for fall visits. Many believe Michigan State is an early frontrunner in Thompson’s recruitment.

Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida State and Arkansas stood out most to the four-star defensive back from Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Catholic, and a bunch of visits are coming up for him. Vickers, who shined at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge this summer, plans to see Alabama again, along with Michigan, Ohio State and Clemson, if possible.



The schools that stood out most to the four-star defensive tackle from Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola were Ohio State, Alabama and UCF. Walker plans to visit Florida this season, but is still working on a date.

Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida and Michigan State were the standout visits for Washington this summer. The four-star cornerback from Venice, Fla., will be visiting with the Gators again when they host Alabama in mid-September, and then Washington will figure out other visits around his high school schedule.

The visits to USC, UCLA, LSU, Colorado and Colorado State stood out most to the 2023 four-star defensive back from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, and one big visit is coming up for him this season. Williams will be one of many top recruits at Oklahoma on Sept. 11, when the Sooners host Western Carolina.

