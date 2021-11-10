The Daily Recap: George Pickens working with scout team

Here is the Nov. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Pickens joins the scout team

As he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in the spring, receiver George Pickens has begun working with the scout team at practice.

This is a significant development for the Bulldogs offensively.

“George has done a little more work than he's done in the past. We've had George at practice, catching passes against routes on air, but that's really been it, the things that y'all have seen. He's done more competitive periods in terms of scouts and looks and getting confidence, being able to go up against some DBs and things. But he's not taking reps with the one or two offense because we don't know when he's going to be ready, and those reps are too valuable. We can't give them to him and not have another player that's going to play in the game. But when he's cleared to play in the game, he'll start getting some of those reps. I don't know a timeline. I wish I did."

That stated, Pickens has yet to be cleared for contact.

"Just like those other guys—Darnell (Washington), Tykee (Smith), JT (Daniels) coming off his injury, Dom (Dominick Blaylock) coming off his injury—there's a process that has to happen. You don't come back from an injury and jump right back in where you were,” Smart said. “It's hard, because you have to get all the reps, the volume of reps, the work. There's only so many reps to give on actual execution. Dom's been down on the scout team this week giving a great picture."

Tackling needs improvement

Linebacker Nolan Smith said Georgia’s defense needs to be a better tackling team this weekend against Tennessee.

“The score does not always reflect how you play, honestly,” Smith said. “Just because the score may not reflect it, some people on the (other team’s) offense may make mistakes, so it’s really all about us. We always focus on us. The standard is the standard, and I don’t think we held that standard.”

Smart agreed with his star linebacker.

“Saturday's miscues had a lot to do with execution. Tackling. We missed tackles, did not tackle well,” Smart said. “It was probably our poorest game in terms of tackling.”

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed Georgia's win over Missouri and look ahead to Tennessee. The guys fielded questions from and spoke about the College Football Playoff picture.