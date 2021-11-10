The Daily Recap: George Pickens working with scout team
Pickens joins the scout team
As he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in the spring, receiver George Pickens has begun working with the scout team at practice.
This is a significant development for the Bulldogs offensively.
“George has done a little more work than he's done in the past. We've had George at practice, catching passes against routes on air, but that's really been it, the things that y'all have seen. He's done more competitive periods in terms of scouts and looks and getting confidence, being able to go up against some DBs and things. But he's not taking reps with the one or two offense because we don't know when he's going to be ready, and those reps are too valuable. We can't give them to him and not have another player that's going to play in the game. But when he's cleared to play in the game, he'll start getting some of those reps. I don't know a timeline. I wish I did."
That stated, Pickens has yet to be cleared for contact.
"Just like those other guys—Darnell (Washington), Tykee (Smith), JT (Daniels) coming off his injury, Dom (Dominick Blaylock) coming off his injury—there's a process that has to happen. You don't come back from an injury and jump right back in where you were,” Smart said. “It's hard, because you have to get all the reps, the volume of reps, the work. There's only so many reps to give on actual execution. Dom's been down on the scout team this week giving a great picture."
Tackling needs improvement
Linebacker Nolan Smith said Georgia’s defense needs to be a better tackling team this weekend against Tennessee.
“The score does not always reflect how you play, honestly,” Smith said. “Just because the score may not reflect it, some people on the (other team’s) offense may make mistakes, so it’s really all about us. We always focus on us. The standard is the standard, and I don’t think we held that standard.”
Smart agreed with his star linebacker.
“Saturday's miscues had a lot to do with execution. Tackling. We missed tackles, did not tackle well,” Smart said. “It was probably our poorest game in terms of tackling.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed Georgia's win over Missouri and look ahead to Tennessee. The guys fielded questions from and spoke about the College Football Playoff picture.
Still on top
With another blowout win in the books, Georgia remained at the top spot of the College Football Playoff poll rankings. Following the Bulldogs are No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Cincinnati.
Film don’t lie
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the defensive and special teams game tape from Georgia’s win over Missouri. Regarding special teams, they went over the almost blocked punt and the actual blocked punt that resulted in a safety.
“Nolan Smith has become quite the disruptive force in recent weeks,” Young wrote. “Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs called a punt block on the first punt of the game. Smith was just late on that one. This was an audible read based on how Missouri was aligned. He is unblocked and runs at an angle to the rugby kick. This makes it easy to avoid any roughing or running into the kicker penalties. This turned into a safety, but should have been a special teams touchdown.”
“I primarily now grade college football (and NFL) special teams every week for (Pro Football Focus),” Rollins wrot. “On the whole, the quality of special teams play in college football is not good. With the recruiting Smart and his staff have done, this is an area where Georgia has a major advantage on almost every opponent. When you put a lot of your best players, who also happen to be high level recruits/athletes, on special teams as the Bulldogs do, there are big plays to be made. Yes, they should've scored a touchdown, but it was another big play from that unit that helped set the offense up with great field position for the next drive.
Rumors vs. Facts
Owens talks Georgia, other teams
Sam Spiegelman spoke to class of 2023 running back Rueben Owens (El Campo/El Campo, Texas) about his top teams at the moment—Texas A&M, Texas, USC, Oregon and Georgia. Regarding Georgia, Owens gave running backs coach Dell McGee a ton of praise.
Hoops: UGA wins season opener
Georgia defeated Florida International 58-51 in its first game of the season. While many mistakes were made on the court, head coach Tom Crean was pleased with the energy and effort his players provided.
“I thought that really, really went well, because I’m always worried about legs,” Crean said. “Our guys are learning. It’s going to take a while with the chemistry and rotations. We still do not understand all the game plan aspects that you’ve got to have night in and night out, but to play that hard and that intense … our crowd really helped us. We’ll get better from that.”
Nothing finer in the land
Outside the Vent
Is Texas A&M the next team to follow the paths of Alabama and Georgia?
What does a defensive lineman have to do to get some Heisman love?
The California-USC game has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases.
