What the Georgia defense needs to fix ahead of Tennessee

As Georgia gets ready for Saturday’s game at Tennessee (3:30, CBS), it’s going to be back to the basics at practice for members of the Bulldogs’ defense.

Put simply, players like linebacker Nolan Smith know that the team’s tackling has to be a lot better than it was during the Bulldogs’ 43-6 win over Missouri.

“The score does not always reflect how you play, honestly,” Smith said. “Just because the score may not reflect it, some people on the (other team’s) offense may make mistakes, so it’s really all about us. We always focus on us. The standard is the standard, and I don’t think we held that standard.”

The Bulldogs know they cannot afford those same types of mistakes against Tennessee.

Josh Heupel’s squad has proven it can hurt opponents with explosive plays. The Volunteers already have five touchdown passes of more than 70 yards. That’s the same number Tennessee had combined from 2017 to 2020.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker obviously will be getting a lot of Georgia’s attention.

Since taking over as the starting quarterback, the transfer from Virginia Tech has completed 129 of 186 passes for 1,894 yards and 21 touchdowns, to go along with just two interceptions.

"Hendon Hooker is a tremendous athlete. He's hard to tackle,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He's big, physical, strong arm.”

Smart knows a similar lack of execution against him could put Georgia’s vaunted defense in a bad way.

“Saturday's miscues had a lot to do with execution. Tackling. We missed tackles, did not tackle well,” Smart said. “It was probably our poorest game in terms of tackling.”

That was not all.

Smart was also disappointed with his defenders' failure to stay in their assigned gaps. He knows similar mistakes against Tennessee could prove even more costly.

“Assignment, doing your gap football. We didn't do that. There were a couple of quarterback runs that a guy, instead of going in his gap, went in somebody else's gap. It's never good when you do that. It wasn't an over-pursuit at all. It was an execution of your job,” Smart said. “Understanding the importance of your job, because when you run the quarterback, you have to be almost perfect on defense, as opposed to when the quarterback hands it off. You have one less guy blocking.

“They (Missouri) did a nice job of that. The quarterback run is an element that makes stopping teams really hard. Missouri did a nice job with that, and Tennessee does that really well, too."

The stats prove it. Hooker is also the Vols’ second-leading rusher with 112 carries for 457 yards and four scores.

“(Missouri) put us in a lot of situations where they got a lot of yards,” Smith said. “Again, that’s just not our standard. We shouldn’t let anyone come in and run on us, especially in our house, and I think they did that.”

Fellow linebacker Quay Walker echoed what Smith had to say.

“There was a lack of communication, lack of technique, things like that,” said Walker.

“Again, it wasn’t the standard we’ve held ourselves to. As far as making calls and things like that, we did that. But we didn't play our best game. Sometimes inside linebackers make a lot of plays, sometimes we have quiet games. But overall, we did not play up to our standard.”

Smart knows that cannot be the case on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have already clinched a spot in the SEC Championship, but have much bigger goals. Making sure those mistakes are corrected in practice will be Job 1.

“They've (Tennessee) gotten some touchdowns just off the tempo of play. Guys not being lined up. Guys not communicating properly, and guys having eyes in the wrong place,” Smart said. “That's not just Tennessee. That's everybody in the country. When you have bad eyes, you can get beaten. Their way of making you an eye violator is just a little different than other people in the ways they go about it. As far as how we practice for it, we change it up. We do different things. I could go into a number of things we do to practice for it. It's just we have to change it up."