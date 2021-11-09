Georgia remains No. 1 in the College Football Playoff poll

Georgia remains atop its perch.

For the second straight week, the Bulldogs rank No. 1 in the College Football Playoff poll. Both editions of the rankings this season have featured Georgia in the top spot.

The Bulldogs were followed in the poll by No. 2 Alabama. Oregon and Ohio State round out the top four.

The Bulldogs are inching closer to virtually securing a playoff spot. They are a three-touchdown favorite this Saturday against Tennessee in Knoxville. Georgia will be the huge favorite in its final two regular-season games against Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech as well.

After that comes the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. The Bulldogs will likely face Alabama, although Texas A&M is still alive for the spot as well. If Georgia enters that game undefeated, it could earn a playoff berth even with a loss in the conference championship game.

This year’s playoff semifinals are set for Miami and Dallas on Dec. 31, with the national championship game set for Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Top 25

1. Georgia (9-0)

2. Alabama (8-1)

3. Oregon (8-1)

4. Ohio State (8-1)

5. Cincinnati (9-0)

6. Michigan (8-1)

7. Michigan State (8-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-0)

9. Notre Dame (8-1)

10. Oklahoma State (8-1)

11. Texas A&M (7-2)

12. Wake Forest (8-1)

13. Baylor (7-2)

14. BYU (8-2)

15. Ole Miss (7-2)

16. North Carolina State (7-2)

17. Auburn (6-3)

18. Wisconsin (6-3)

19. Purdue (6-3

20. Iowa (7-2)

21. Pittsburgh (7-2)

22. San Diego State (8-1)

23. UTSA (9-0)

24. Utah (6-3)

25. Arkansas (6-3)