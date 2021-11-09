Tuesday News and Notes: More on Vol tempo and injury update

Bulldogs have been working on Tennessee's tempo for weeks

Kirby Smart has made a lot of the challenge his defense will have dealing with the tempo of Josh Heupel’s offense with Tennessee. Although it remains to be seen what will happen when the game kicks off off Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m., CBS), the Bulldogs have prepared as much as they can. “We’ve worked really hard, for the past three to four weeks. We’ve taken periods and worked really hard ... kind of like you do when you have a triple-option,” Smart said after practice on Tuesday. “So, we work periods to practice that, to work on our substitution patterns, so we can sub our players. That’s something that we constantly do.” As Smart said, the Bulldogs have actually been doing it for a while. With good reason. Along with the tempo, Tennessee typically does not substitute as often as other teams, which can make substituting tired defenders more difficult. “We did (prepare) in the off week. We did a couple periods each and every week to make sure we’re prepared for it. But like I said on Monday, there’s nothing you can really do to make sure you’re prepared for that kind of pace of play,” Smart said. “It’s almost impossible to simulate in terms of your practice. So, a lot of it is knowledge, understanding it, and we want our guys to be able to do that. We want our guys to be able to play fast and execute.”

Jamaree Salyer update

According to Smart, left tackle Jamaree Salyer continues to improve from the foot injury that forced him to miss the Missouri game. “Yeah, Jamaree is weight-bearing now. He’s able to do that and able to do weight-bearing stuff,” Smart said. “He’s not getting a lot of reps at practice, but he’s played a lot of football, and he had a week, I forget what week it was, that he didn’t practice during the week, then kicked back in on Thursday or Friday and played pretty well.” Smart said he’ll know more about Salyer’s chances in the next few days. If he cannot play, redshirt freshman Broderick Jones will start his second straight game. “Whatever that was, after the Auburn week, I think it was where he ended up missing a couple of practices and was able to jump in and go. We’re still hopeful he’ll be able to,” Smart said. “But we probably won’t know that until Thursday or Friday.”



Blaylock still out, but making progress

Smart ruled wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (hamstring) out for Saturday’s game, but said progress continues to be made. "He's probably not going to play this week. I'm not saying that, guys. He's working against us (the defense). That's a different deal, but he's much closer,” Smart said. “He's looked good taking some reps against us as he kind of works his way back. His mental disposition has been great. “I can't say it hasn't been hard on him from a standpoint of confidence without the brace, from frustration from the hamstring re-injury—but the kid is a warrior. He goes out, competes, listens in meetings. He's a leader, and he's done a great job." Blaylock has yet to play for the Bulldogs this year.

Potential cold weather not a concern

Smart laughed off the suggestion that chilly conditions in Knoxville will have an effect. Forecasts call for temperatures to be in the low- to mid-40s. “Those are outside factors. We don’t control outside factors. The best football teams hunt, and when you go hunting, you’re not worried about the weather," Smart said. "If you’re worried about the weather, you’re doing the wrong kind of hunting."

Smart said the only thing he and the Bulldogs are concerned about is winning the game. "For us, we’re looking at it as we want to play a game, and the outside factors are nothing but distractions," he said. "They’re for people that want to find excuses and find reasons they can’t play well and won’t play well—they can look to the weather. But I’ve never seen a guy that’s hungry to eat that’s worried about the weather.”

Smart confirms report on Pickens

On Tuesday, UGASports broke the news that wide receiver George Pickens (knee) has started working with the scout team and doing more in practice. Smart said that’s exactly the case, although there is still no timetable for his return. “George has done a little more work than he's done in the past. We've had George at practice, catching passes against routes on air, but that's really been it, the things that y'all have seen. He's done more competitive periods in terms of scouts and looks and getting confidence, being able to go up against some DBs and things. But he's not taking reps with the one or two offense because we don't know when he's going to be ready, and those reps are too valuable. We can't give them to him and not have another player that's going to play in the game. But when he's cleared to play in the game, he'll start getting some of those reps. I don't know a timeline. I wish I did." Pickens still is not cleared for contact. "Just like those other guys—Darnell (Washington), Tykee (Smith), JT (Daniels) coming off his injury, Dom (Dominick Blaylock) coming off his injury—there's a process that has to happen. You don't come back from an injury and jump right back in where you were,” Smart said. “It's hard, because you have to get all the reps, the volume of reps, the work. There's only so many reps to give on actual execution. Dom's been down on the scout team this week giving a great picture."

