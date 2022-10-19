Here is the Oct. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Pros and cons of playing in Jacksonville

Head coach Kirby Smart reiterated his preference on how he’d approach the location of the Georgia-Florida rivalry. He also acknowledged the university’s stance on playing in Jacksonville, Fla. each year.

If Smart had his way, this game would be a home-and-home and not played at a neutral site. However, that likely won’t be the case anytime in the near future for a clear reason.

"I enjoy the pageantry of going down there and playing. I enjoyed playing there as a player. I enjoy tradition. I enjoy all those things," Smart said. "When it comes down to it, there’s a very, very basic element of everything. It goes back to, No. 1, money, and No. 2, recruiting and getting good players. I firmly believe that we’ll be able to sign better players by having home and home because we’ll have more opportunities to get them to campus. But I also think that the financial factor that factors into that with having the game there and being able to make more money for the university possibly there. You have to weigh both of those and make the decision."

For outside linebacker Nolan Smith, playing in Jacksonville is meaningful since he grew up not too far away in Savannah.

"I used to go to Jacksonville to go to camps with my mom," Smith said. "I just get really excited to play in that game. I just feel like as a kid from Savannah, I just smell the weather. It feels so good, that breeze, just feels like I’m at home and I’m playing at home again."

Improving the pass rush

Thus far, Georgia ranks last in the SEC with only seven sacks this season. However, Smart said only one game this season saw a quarterback hold the ball for an extended period of time.

"The Auburn game was the only game that was over three seconds per pass and I think that factors in the scrambles, where he would run around with the ball and throw it away," Smart said. "We're telling them, 'Hey, it's 2.6 seconds that you have to get there by.' So, you have to get there in 2.6 seconds or you have to affect the throw."

Dominick Blaylock scored his first touchdown in three years, proving to be one of the numerous feel-good stories of the afternoon.

Amir Leonard-Jean Charles (Lipscomb Academy/Nashville, Tenn.) picked up his second scholarship offer from Georgia, which gave him “pure excitement.”

