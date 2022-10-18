There were trio of feel-good stories that emanated from Georgia’s 55-0 win over Vanderbilt.

Seeing tight end Arik Gilbert make his first two career catches, including his first touchdown, was one. Safety Tykee Smith forcing a fumble and breaking up a pass following an injury-plagued start to his Bulldog career was another.

Saturday afternoon was pretty cool for wide receiver Dominick Blaylock, too.

It had been 2019 since Blaylock last caught a touchdown pass for the Bulldogs before Saturday’s 10-yard score against the Commodores.

“It’s just a great feeling being able to help the team,” Blaylock said. “To be able to feel like you’re contributing – it’s just great.”

For those who recall Blaylock’s story, you understand why Saturday’s touchdown reception was a major deal.

The former Walton High standout enjoyed a stellar freshman season in 2019, catching 18 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns.

But then, disaster.

Blaylock tore his ACL in the SEC Championship against LSU, and just when he was ready to return, he tore his ACL a second time.

The injury cost Blaylock the entire 2020 season and limited him to just four games last fall, catching two passes for 11 yards.

But until Saturday’s touchdown, he had not seen the end zone since the 2019 regular-season finale against Georgia Tech.

“Patience has been a very big key for me,” Blaylock said. “It’s been a long journey, but in the end, it’s been a great one.”

The score, which came with 1:06 left in the second quarter, extended Georgia’s lead to 28-0.

“It was a great play. It was a great throw by Stetson (Bennett) on that play,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We had gotten in ourselves in a third and maybe 7 or 8. It was long. A great throw and a great catch. Great athleticism by Dom to turn it up there to get the touchdown.”

Blaylock walked in untouched for the easy score.

“Just looking up in the stands, seeing all the red and all the fans – it was awesome,” Blaylock said. “It was just a great experience.”

He hopes there’s more to come.

In Georgia’s seven games, Blaylock has started to play a bigger role for the Bulldogs and will go into the next game against Florida with 10 catches for 146 yards, including a season-long 25-yarder, also against the Commodores.

“Like I said, any way I can help the team is awesome,” Blaylock said. “Just being able to help is a great source of pride and helps show me what I can still do.”