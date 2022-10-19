As the team hits its bye week before the meat of the SEC schedule, Georgia is focused on affecting the quarterback in all ways down the stretch.

Georgia's defense has struggled to register sacks throughout the 2022 season. There are multiple factors involved in that, some within the Bulldogs' control and some not.

As is often the case in football, the numbers aren't without context.

Georgia has registered seven sacks through seven games. That number is tied for 125th in the country and is last in the SEC. Only Hawaii, Colorado, Air Force, and Arizona State have fewer sacks than the Bulldogs.

But there's a reason for that. Smart said the defensive staff has studied offenses Georgia has played against and found them to be getting rid of the ball faster than ever.

"The Auburn game was the only game that was over three seconds per pass and I think that factors in the scrambles, where he would run around with the ball and throw it away," Smart said. "We're telling them, 'Hey, it's 2.6 seconds that you have to get there by.' So, you have to get there in 2.6 seconds or you have to affect the throw."

That phrase, affecting the quarterback, is the key. Smart and his players know there are multiple ways to get in a quarterback's head other than putting him on the turf.

The most obvious is getting hands up and batting balls down at the line of scrimmage. The Bulldogs can also get close enough to the passer to at least make him feel the pocket closing in.

"I know that’s what me and (Robert) Beal harp on," outside linebacker Nolan Smith said. "We try to get sacks, but if we can’t get sacks then let’s affect him, get our hands up, make him feel like the pocket is really condensed, feel like we’ve been breathing on him all night. I also think that affects the quarterback a little bit more than sacks."

None of this is to say the Bulldogs are perfect. Smith said he and his teammates are working on toning their pass rush moves to get to the quarterback quicker.

To this point, Georgia hasn't played an elite passing attack. Oregon is probably the closest thing to that with former Auburn Tiger Bo Nix at quarterback.

That will change in the next few weeks as the Bulldogs face Tennessee and Mississippi State. Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis pose plenty of problems through the air as well.

The big stage for the pass rush is fast approaching. Smith knows he'll need to be ready when the time comes.

"Eventually, it’s going to be that time when some people are really going to try to take those deep shots and really go downfield," Smith said. "We’re just going to be prepared for when our number’s called."