Georgia has reached the unofficial midpoint of its season. The Bulldogs have their bye week this Saturday before SEC play resumes next weekend against Florida in Jacksonville. After that are four more contests before postseason play gets started. Kirby Smart and a few UGA players met with the media on Tuesday evening for their only availability during the team's bye week. Here's what they had to say.

Photo by Kathryn Skeean.

Injury updates

Bye weeks are usually when teams try to heal up for the home stretch. Georgia is no different, with several key players banged up. At the top of the list is All-American defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who has been out with an MCL injury since the Missouri game. Smart said Carter is continuing to rehab while also doing his conditioning work with the training staff. Receiver AD Mitchell is still unable to participate in drills. He has seen extremely limited action since the Samford game as he deals with an ankle injury. Smart noted that Mitchell has been running with the team and looking better. Smart did offer a positive update on linebacker Smael Mondon. "He went today more than he’s gone in two weeks and was in drills and did things and moved around," Smart said. "I would not say that he was 100%. But the fact he was out there in punt team, he covered, he covered people, not 100% but he did way more than he’s done the last few weeks. I feel really good about where Smael’s at." Running back Kendall Milton hasn't practiced the past couple days. He has been running with the team and feeling better, according to Smart. Finally, Smart said receiver Ladd McConkey is fine and could play this weekend if there was a game. McConkey is dealing with ankle and toe injuries.

Self-scouting and looking ahead

The open date affords the Bulldogs the chance to both look inward and toward upcoming opponents. On the former, Smart said the team tries to evaluate all aspects of the program during this week. "We go back and say, why has it been the way it’s been and you explain it," Smart said. "You look at what you’ve done well, what you’ve done poorly, and how can we do it better? We sit down as coaches and say, 'All right, what do we need to do to win the next five games, six games?' We target that area. We’re really focusing on our weaknesses and trying to strengthen our strong points." The staff is also peeking ahead to future opponents. Each staff member is assigned a team and then has to give a presentation on that squad and its potential new wrinkles to the rest of the staff. The looking ahead ends Wednesday, as the Bulldogs begin preparations for Florida on Thursday. But senior linebacker Nolan Smith said this week presents a great opportunity to set the stage for a strong closing stretch even beyond Jacksonville. "It’s really a work week. A lot of people say that, but do they actually mean it?" Smith said. "I think last year, one thing that I learned, we took a step ahead on this bye week. I think hopefully, we do it this year."

Smart, Bulldogs talk game in Jacksonville