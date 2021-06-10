The Daily Recap: Derion Kendrick, Arik Gilbert take part in 7-on-7s

Here is the June 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Kendrick, Gilbert take part in workouts

Georgia added transfers Derion Kendrick and Arik Gilbert to its official roster on Wednesday. More importantly, sources told Anthony Dasher that both Kenrick and Gilbert have already participated in voluntary 7-on-7 workouts.

Gilbert, a former five-star tight end, is listed as a wide receiver and will wear No. 14 for the Bulldogs. Kendrick, an important cornerback addition, will wear No. 11. Defensive back Tykee Smith was also added to Georgia’s roster and will wear No. 23.

Noticeably absent from Georgia’s official roster is cornerback Brandon Turnage, who announced his transfer to the program earlier this offseason.

No excuses

With the assembled talent on Georgia’s 2021 roster, I wrote a column stating there won’t be any excuses for the program not to reach the College Football Playoff. The depth is great and the number of past contributors is astounding.

It won’t be easy and there will be bumps in the road. But with head coach Kirby Smart entering his sixth season, the stars are aligned for a magical season.

‘Family type of vibes’

Class of 2023 cornerback AJ Harris (Glenwood/Phenix City, Ala.) has been impressed with how Smart and the UGA coaching staff have recruited him thus far.

"The environment is amazing for a young player like myself," Harris said. "It just gives me family type of vibes. That’s what I look at when I was up there and that’s what I’ve enjoyed."

Joiner details his UGA visit

Class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner (Auburn/Auburn, Ala.) said he participated in a workout in front of UGA offensive line coach Matt Luke during his visit last week.

"I actually got to do a workout session with him. I got to see firsthand how his coaching style is. After that, we got to chop it up and talk about me and Georgia and how my style of play would fit there. We talked about the run game and got to break down my film," Joiner said.

Joiner was also blown away by Georgia’s new weight room and said the program stood out in a major way.

"It was just great. I walked in there and there is just no other place like it. I felt at home there. There are just a lot of feelings going on with Georgia right now, some that I can't even explain," said Joiner about his visit to UGA.

Commitment comparison

In a new series, Blayne Gilmer will compare Georgia’s incoming recruits to the skill sets of players at the professional level. When it comes to De’Nylon Morrissette (North Cobb/Kennesaw, Ga.), his player comparison is Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup.

“As Morrissette displays now in the high school ranks, Gallup is known as a tough, explosive receiver,” Gilmer wrote. “Neither is the biggest or fastest in the world, however, they both are big enough to create matchup problems for defenders and fast enough to create explosive plays. (Gallup was measured at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, and ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2018.)

“Gallup is not afraid of contact and is difficult to bring down after the catch, much like Morrissette. Each receiver is sure-handed and neither shies away from big moments. Gallup has made countless plays for the Cowboys late in games throughout his career; Morrissette displayed the clutch gene a few times last season for his former team, the Brookwood Broncos.”

Re-ranking the 2014 recruiting class

Patrick Garbin took a look at the 2014 recruiting class and re-ranked it based on how the results played out over the years. In the initial Rivals class, the top five signees, in order, were running back Sony Michel, running back Nick Chubb, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, defensive back Malkom Parrish and tight end Jeb Blazevich. Based on results, Garbin would rank the top five as Chubb, Michel, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard and receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Gaillard, a three-star prospect, made the biggest jump from 18th entering the program to fourth. Wynn jumped to No. 3 from No. 7 and McKenzie moved from No. 13 to No. 5.

