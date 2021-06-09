It’s as if he constructed the roster using the EA Sports NCAA Football franchise.

Yet it’s somehow even better than that.

In the long-running video game series, discontinued in 2015, users could recruit players and stack their rosters with four- and five-star talent accordingly. Over time, rosters would be downright insane. Offensive linemen would go eight-deep with a rating of 90 or higher. Receivers of those numbers would have the same caliber of rating. By year six or seven in dynasty mode, your two-deep was practically an All-American team.

That’s what the Georgia roster, constructed by head coach Kirby Smart, feels like at this point in time.

With one caveat.

In the video game, the better you are at recruiting, the fewer transfers would arrive at your school. And that made sense back during the game's existence, considering the transfer portal hadn't yet emerged into existence.

Now?

Not only does Georgia’s roster look the part of a national title contender with its traditional recruits, the transfer additions over the past two years make this group arguably the most talented and the deepest in program history.