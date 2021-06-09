UGA updates football roster, three transfers added officially

Georgia updated its fall football roster Wednesday and there is news to report.

Former five-star tight end Arik Gilbert is listed as a wide receiver after starting eight games last year for LSU at tight end.

The Marietta native will augment a Bulldog receiving core that will be without George Pickens after tearing his ACL during the spring.

Gilbert caught 35 passes for LSU last fall, with 24 resulting in either a first down or a touchdown. Of those 24 first downs, 11 came on third or fourth down.

He will wear No. 14 for the Bulldogs.

Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, meanwhile, will wear No. 11, according to the roster. Sources tell UGASports both transfers took part in the team's voluntary 7-on-7 workouts yesterday.

West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith was also listed, coming in a 5-foot-10, 198 pounds. He will wear No.23.

Also, former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage, who announced his commitment to Georgia, was not listed.