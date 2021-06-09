2023 CB AJ Harris getting 'family type of vibes' from Georgia
AJ Harris preferred the old school stuff.
As a kid living in Georgia, he watched old Bulldog highlights of Champ Bailey and Kirby Smart roaming the secondary. People at school told him he himself would be wearing the red and black one day.
Those dreams are getting potentially closer to reality. Harris, one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2023 class, is being heavily recruited by Smart and Georgia.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news